Weirdest movie trends of 2017

Every year the cinema landscape manages to intersect in the most unusual ways – with several unconnected films containing the same oddly specific elements. 2017 was weirder than most – forget Marvel’s shared universe, these films make us think that all movies exist in the same alternate dimension.

But, be warned, MASSIVE SPOILERS follow pretty much immediately.

Still with us? Good, because what follows gets pretty strange…

Old men who are really good with blades teaming up with young women and being super grumpy about it

A legendary old man who’s retired from his former life of adventure is hiding in the middle of nowhere, when a young girl comes to find him because she needs his help. The old man, who’s excellent with blades and is surprisingly resilient, angrily resists at first, but eventually agrees to assist – facing down impossible odds in order to save the day.

This is the exact plot of Logan, The Last Jedi and Blade Of The Immortal, which is a fairly bonkers coincidence.

We’d say there was something in the water in Hollywood, but Blade’s from Japan, so we’ll have to mark this one down to the zeitgeist.

Headf**k movies that involve heart surgery

Killing Of A Sacred Deer opens with a shot of a beating heart, during professional surgery, mother! opens shortly after an amateur foray into open-heart surgery.

Both movies are based on classical texts involving Gods (Iphigenia and The Bible), and both mess with your mind in the most stressful / unpredictable ways possible. And we saw them both in the same week. We’re still not fully recovered, tbh.

Winston Churchill movies

We’re not sure what made Winston such a significant figure in 2017’s multiplexes. Perhaps producers scrambled to make patriotic movies to pull in the post-Brexit crowd, perhaps there was just something in the air (Trump does currently appear to be trying to start World War 3) – but Churchill followed his brief cameo (via newspaper) at the end of Dunkirk with not one, but two biopics.

Darkest Hour saw Gary Oldman play Churchill under heavy prosthetics, and Churchill saw Brian Cox playing him under a heavy frown. But if you only watch one, make it Dunkirk – which best captures the spirit of Churchill’s most famous speech, without actually having him utter it.

Kick-ass women who are spies beat people up using really long takes in super-confusing films

