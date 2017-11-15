The weird ways that studios are courting Quentin Tarantino's new movie

A bidding war like no other is gaining pace around Quentin Tarantino’s new movie about the Charles Manson murders.

After the director announced that he’d be looking for a new partner – after parting ways with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein after eight movies – he’s being courted by every major studio in the business.

Now it’s said to be down to three; Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros, and they’re pulling out all the stops in order to bag his signature.

According to Variety, when Tarantino arrived for his meeting at the Warner Bros lot, the parking lot outside had been filled with vintage cars from the late 60s, with the 1969 Warner Bros logo proudly displayed on the front of the building.

Inside, the meeting room had been refurbished with 60s furniture, along with mocked up, 60s-style posters for the film.

At Sony, which took a more business-type approach than Warner Bros’ ‘hearts and minds’, he was bombarded with a ‘multimedia presentation’ by Sony studio boss Tim Rothman.

Variety also reports that if studio executives wanted to read the script, they had to travel to Tarantino’s agents William Morris Endeavor to do so in private, and then sign an agreement to a $100 million in principle and final cut privileges for the director before a second meeting could be scheduled.

According to Deadline, Harry Potter producer David Heyman will be the main producer on the film.

While Variety reckons the race is down to three major players, Deadline says that the market is still open, with Universal, Annapurna and Lionsgate also in the running, while a number of ‘pure equity financiers’ are also courting the director, a deal with whom would presumably allow Tarantino total control over the outcome.

According to reports, a deal should be struck by Thanksgiving on November 23.

Meanwhile, a raft of stars are being talked up for roles – Tom Cruise is now thought to be among them, as well as Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Lawrence.

Margot Robbie is already said to be signed up to play Sharon Tate, Roman Polanski’s wife who was murdered by Manson family followers along with four others on August 9, 1969.

