Weird reasons American movies are censored overseas

Cinema is a universal language but sometimes a movie’s content might being acceptable in some cultures but not others. American movies are imported around the world, but not without tweaks: here are the strangest reasons Hollywood films have fallen foul of the censors abroad…

‘Back To The Future’ (1985)

Country censored: China

The Chinese censors didn’t have anything against Robert Zemeckis’ temporal thriller in particular – it just turns out they have a problem with time travel in general. Any movies which feature time travel are either censored heavily or banned because they are deemed to be detracting from a way more serious issue: history itself. “The producers and writers are treating the serious history in a frivolous way, which should by no means be encouraged anymore,” said China’s State Administration for Radio, Film & Television. Marty McFly, you troublemaker! Stop trying to erase history!

‘The Simpsons Movie’ (2007)

Country censored: Burma

The incredibly bizarre reason why you didn’t get to see ‘The Simpsons Movie’ in a Burmese cinema back in 2007? The colours were too vibrant. The country’s Motion Picture & Video Censor Board issues the extremely odd edict that banned any movies featuring prominent uses of red and yellow. Why? Who knows? Is it even possible to release a movie that doesn’t have red and yellow in it? Obviously the family Simpson didn’t qualify and as Matt Groening wasn’t willing to have Lisa and co lose their lemony glow, the movie never saw release in Burma.

‘Skyfall’ (2012)

Country censored: China

Bond might travel the world, but his antics aren’t always welcomed by the overseas authorities. ‘Skyfall’ was a huge hit everywhere, but in order for the movie to get a wide release in China, producers had to remove a number of scenes to comply with Chinese censors. The scene where Ola Rapace’s hitman shoots a Chinese guard in the hotel lobby was removed, as were any mentions of Silva being tortured by Chinese authorities. When Bond questions Severine about her tattoo and how it means she was sold into child slavery, the Chinese subtitles tell a completely different story about how she was sold into the mob. Bond complied and got to go East.

‘Die Hard’ (1988)

Country censored: Germany

