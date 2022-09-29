‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, LL Cool J, MC Hammer, Questlove Pay Tribute to Coolio: ‘Peaceful Journey Brother’

Fellow musicians and other entertainers are paying tribute to rapper Coolio, whose songs “Gangsta’s Paradise” was used in “Dangerous Minds” and “Aw, Here It Goes!” in the opening sequence of Nickelodeon’s “Kenan & Kel,” died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 59.

Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., also had hits with “Fantastic Voyage” and “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “It’s All the Way Live (Now).”

More from Variety

Among those who remembered Coolio on social media were “Weird Al” Yankovic, who was involved in a feud with the rapper when he released the song “Amish Paradise.” They later mended fences. Ice Cube, Questlove, Debbie Harry, Martin Lawrence and M.C. Hammer also paid tribute to the Compton-raised musician.

“One of the nicest dudes I’ve known,” wrote M.C. Hammer. See more tributes below:

One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.

Good people. R.I.P. Coolio 🕊 🌹 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yQF9ZonbKA — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 29, 2022

Rest in power my brother .@Coolio Love & Respect — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) September 29, 2022

Rest in power Coolio ♥️ pic.twitter.com/nQdeuPTHGQ — Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) September 29, 2022

RIP Coolio — RPBMH 💔 OUT NOW (@vincestaples) September 29, 2022

Also born on Aug 1st …Coolio was a ⁦@hiphopgods⁩ MC from LowProfile on up. We did a parody film Burn Hollywood Burn 1997 where I threw in acting because we sought the score & soundtrack. We were called the Brothers ⁦@Coolio⁩ had plenty funny real stories #RestInBeats pic.twitter.com/2y7BFBEG0M — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) September 29, 2022

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022

My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio 🙏🏾 #rip pic.twitter.com/vH68qVolRy — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) September 29, 2022

Rest In Peace Coolio. See you when you get there 🕊️🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/RAgc615Oqz — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 29, 2022

Rip coolio the legend — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 29, 2022

Rest in Gangsta’s Paradise Coolio https://t.co/O0uz0s15zS — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) September 29, 2022

Coolio was the West Coast Flavor Flav,,, He loved telling everyone that. We was supposed to perform together this Tuesday. #RIP my friend. — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) September 29, 2022

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.