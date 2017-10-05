Weinstein Company Board Meeting to Decide Harvey Weinstein’s Fate (EXCLUSIVE)

The board of directors of the Weinstein Company will meet by the end of the day on Friday to decide if Harvey Weinstein will remain with the indie film and television studio he helped found, Variety has learned. Under one scenario being teased in the company’s upper echelons, Weinstein’s brother Bob will assume the leadership of the company along with David Glasser, the Weinstein Company’s chief operating officer and president. It’s unclear if Weinstein will be suspended or forced out of the company entirely. He has an ownership stake in the studio that could complicate any moves to oust him.

The potential leadership shift comes as the Weinstein Company has been rocked by a New York Times report that alleges that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed female employees and women for decades. They include on-the-record allegations from actress Ashley Judd, as well as several former staffers. The piece claims that Weinstein reached at least eight settlements with women.

In a statement to the Times, Weinstein said he was taking a leave of absence from the company he founded. However, he was at the company’s New York City office for most of the day on Thursday. Charles Harder, an attorney for Weinstein, threatened to sue the New York Times, accusing them of including “false and defamatory statements” about his client. That more bellicose statement was in contrast to an earlier statement to the Times in which he said, “I needed to be a better person, and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.”

The Weinstein Company was founded in 2005. Its films include Oscar winners such as “The King’s Speech” and “The Artist,” as well as box office hits such as “Django Unchained” and “Silver Linings Playbook.”

A spokesperson for the Weinstein Company declined to comment.

