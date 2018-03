Weinstein accuser Asia Argento ‘disgusted’ by Terry Gilliam’s MeToo comments

In October Argento alleged she was assaulted by Weinstein while working on the 1998 film B. Monkey.

Actress Asia Argento has slammed Monty Python star Terry Gilliam after he compared the MeToo movement to “mob rule”.

The Italian actress and filmmaker, herself a Harvey Weinstein accuser, said she was “disgusted” by the Monty Python member’s controversial remarks in which he suggested the anti-sexual harassment campaign had led to a “world of victims”.

While describing disgraced producer Weinstein a “monster” in an interview with AFP, he added: “Harvey opened the door for a few people, a night with Harvey — that’s the price you pay.

Angered, disgusted by Terry Gilliam’s views on #metoo. We share the same DP, Nicola Pecorini, and I hope Gilliam hasn’t forgotten how Weinstein hated Nicola’s cinematography (he considered it too dark) and how the monster subsequently fired him. Gilliam went on shooting his shit. — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) March 17, 2018

“I think some people did very well out of meeting with Harvey and others didn’t. The ones who did, knew what they were doing. These are adults; we are talking about adults with a lot of ambition,” Gilliam told the news agency.

Argento – who was one of the first actresses to go public with her Weinstein allegations – wrote on Twitter: “Angered, disgusted by Terry Gilliam’s views on #metoo.”

She revealed the pair shared the same director of photography, Nicola Pecorini, adding: “I hope Gilliam hasn’t forgotten how Weinstein hated Nicola’s cinematography (he considered it too dark) and how the monster subsequently fired him.

She added: “Gilliam went on shooting his shit.”

“Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty,” she added in another post.

I read it. Terry Gilliam’s comments about Harvey Weinstein are idiotic and dangerous. He wasn’t in those rooms. He doesn’t know how aggressive and violent and terrifying he was. Who is he to say it was some sort of offered deal? He should be ashamed of himself. https://t.co/pLj3V46gwu — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 17, 2018

In October Argento alleged she was assaulted by Weinstein while working on the 1998 film B. Monkey.

The film was distributed by Miramax, a company co-founded by Weinstein.

Weinstein has “unequivocally denied” all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Earlier, director Judd Apatow labelled Gilliam’s comments “idiotic and dangerous”.

“He wasn’t in those rooms. He doesn’t know how aggressive and violent and terrifying he (Weinstein) was. Who is he to say it was some sort of offered deal? He should be ashamed of himself,” Apatow wrote on Twitter.

I didn’t say you were in any camp. I think Terry Gilliam is spewing nonsense. These were not transactions. He violently attacked people. He threatened people. His comments about that aspect of this are shameful. https://t.co/mM4hzschzJ — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 17, 2018

“I think Terry Gilliam is spewing nonsense. These were not transactions.

“His comments about that aspect of this are shameful,” Apatow added.

Terry Gilliam, you talk too much. #MeToo — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) March 17, 2018

Terry Gilliam may wanna turn those feelings of fear & uncertainty he’s getting from #metoo/#timesup and realize “Ohh this is how life has been for THEM til now… huh. Wow. Damn.” See? Now it’s empathy. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 17, 2018

Thanks for ruining Monty Python forever, you insensitive, testicular-faced dingleberry. #MeToo #ShutUpTerry — Kim Sherrell (@kim) March 17, 2018