Weeks After Luke Perry's Death, Son Jack Returns to Wrestling as Daughter Sophie Flies Back to Africa

Luke Perry’s children are still mourning the loss of their beloved father as they continue to move forward.

On Saturday, the late Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s 21-year-old son Jack, who wrestles professionally under the moniker “Jungle Boy,” shared a clip from his return to the ring on Instagram.

“I’m not sure I’ll ever be ready, but I’m back,” said Jack, whose in-the-ring persona is a Tarzan-esque character, complete with his mane of long curls and loin cloth-like shorts.

The athlete also shared a clip showing a compilation of highlights from the match, which he ended up winning. “Thanks for all the love and support,” he added.

Cheering on her brother’s triumphant return, his younger sister Sophie commented on the post, writing “You’re my favorite person. I love you and am so proud.”

Luke shared both Sophie, 18, and Jack with ex Rachel “Minnie” Sharp.

Saturday’s match marked the first time Jack had appeared in the ring since his father died from a “massive stroke” at age 52 on March 4.

The day after the Riverdale actor’s death, Bar Wrestling announced that Jack had dropped out of their upcoming show.

“Unfortunately Jungle Boy will no longer be wrestling at our March 13th show. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time,” the wrestling organization wrote.

Luke Perry and son Jack | Youtube/Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic More

Meanwhile, Perry’s daughter Sophie — who had rushed back from a trip to Malawi after her father unexpectedly fell ill — shared on Sunday that she had recently traveled back to Africa.

“First few days back in Malawi have been very emotional but it feels right to come back, to finish what I started, to do the most with whatever time we have left. I recently learned that may not be as much time as we think,” she captioned a photo and video documenting her time abroad.

“It was quick and scary to leave home again so soon, but there’s a job to be done, and someone to make proud. Also excuse my ‘post 30 hours of travel’ face,” she added.

In a candid social media post last month Sophie shared that while she’s continuing to mourn her father privately, she’s still going to celebrate life — just as the actor would have wanted her to.

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice,” she wrote on Instagram, revealing that she was facing criticism from internet trolls.

“I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to anyone else’s needs and beliefs,” she shared. “I’m 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not. And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life.”

She continued: “YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f— up over it. But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt [sic] want me to. So you shouldn’t either.”

Following his father’s death, Jack also posted a touching tribute in honor of his dad.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” Jack began his post — which included a throwback photo of the father and son.

“He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be,” said Jack.