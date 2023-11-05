This week's entertainment includes WT concerts, event for veterans

WT Percussion Ensemble to hold concert Nov. 7

CANYON — Beautiful music will ring out at West Texas A&M University with three free concerts from student ensembles in the coming week. First up is the WT Percussion Ensemble, which will debut a new work by a Canyon composer at its Nov. 7 concert.

The student ensemble — under the direction of Dr. Susan Martin Tariq and Caleb Martin, a graduate music performance student from Plainview — will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the WT campus in Canyon. Admission is free.

The concert will feature “AXIOM,” an original work by Eric Rath, the Canyon High School band director and a WT alumnus. Rath is a frequently published author and composer. The concert also will include keyboard percussion arrangements of “Balalaika” and “Yes! We Have No Bananas” by William Kahn; “Fandango 13” by Michael Burritt; “Valencia” by Ney Rosauro”’ and “The Palace of Nine Perfections,” a percussion ensemble classic by Eric Ewazen.

Ensemble members are Brianne Adkins, a freshman music education major from Canyon; Aidan Caballero, a sophomore music education major from Odessa; Cooper Delgado, a junior music technology major from Childress; Hien Doan, a senior music education and music performance major from Amarillo; Piper Fowler, a junior music performance major from Amarillo; Colton Gallandat, a junior music education major from Joshua; Brandon Garcia, a sophomore music education major from Amarillo; Payton Hayes, a sophomore music education major from Midland; Haley Hunter, a senior music education major from Monahans; Colton Leadingham, a freshman music education major from Odessa; Brogan Lichte, a senior music education major from Littlefield; Mason McWest, a sophomore music education major from Amarillo; Hannah Metcalf, a freshman music education major from Joshua; Paden Mick, a sophomore music education major from Dimmitt; Tristan Mouw, a senior music technology major from Amarillo; Charles Neal, a junior music technology major from Canyon; John O’Brien, a sophomore music education major from Anna; and Melinda Thomas, a sophomore music education major from Amarillo.

For information, call 806-651-2840 or visit wtamu.edu/music.

WT Jazz Bands to perform Nov. 9

CANYON — The WT Jazz Bands will offer a night of high-energy performances at its fall concert. The full-sized big bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.

Jazz Band I, under the direction of Doug Storey, TITLE, will perform “North Shore Morning” by Matt Harris, “Nica’s Dream” by Horace Silver, “Look Ahead” by Pat Metheny and “The Phat Pack” and “Sing Sang Sung” by Gordon Goodwin.

Jazz Band II, under the direction of Dr. James Barger, associate professor of saxophone, will perform “Straight No Chaser” by Thelonious Monk, “Kids Are Pretty People” by Thad Jones, “State Line Strut” by Ellen Rowe, “Slightly Out of Tune (Desafinado)” by Antonio Carlos Jobim and “Indian Lady” by Don Ellis.

Jazz I members include Dillon Martin, a junior music education major from Odessa; Emanuel Garcia, a sophomore music education major from Dumas; Zach Limb, a senior music education major from Midland; Joseph Fondren, a freshman music education and performance major from Arlington; Carter Rybarski, a senior music technology major from Brenham; Emily Sotelo, a graduate student in music performance from Midland; Adam Johnson, a junior music education major from Springtown; Giselle Martinez, a freshman music education major from Amarillo; Maxwell Gray, a senior music education and performance major from Tomball; Spencer Owens, a junior music education major from Levelland; Taylor Martindell, a freshman music technology major from Amarillo; James Selman, a junior music education major from Amarillo; Justin Slaughter, a senior music education major from Odessa; Caleb Hesse, a junior piano performance pedagogy and music composition major from Bushland; Joe David Romo, a senior music education major from Amarillo; Tristan Mouw, a senior music technology major from Amarillo; and Payton Hayes, a sophomore music education major from Midland.

Jazz Band II members include Katie Aschoff, a graduate student in saxophone performance from David City, Nebraska; Shawn Frausto, a senior music education major from Amarillo; Orlando Moreno, a sophomore music technology major from Stamford; Grace Lindauer, a graduate student in conducting from Fort Worth; Winter Hartnett, a freshman music education major from Bryan; Emily Sotelo, a graduate student in music performance from Midland; Diego Arias, a sophomore music education and performance major from Amarillo; Jack Sprague, a sophomore music technology major from Amarillo; Nassir Reyes, a junior music education major from Shallowater; James Selman, a junior music education major from Amarillo; Brandon Trinh, a junior music performance major from Frisco; Cayden Chazarreta, a freshman music education major from Fort Worth; Gavin Poole, a sophomore music performance major from Clifton; Trey Ferguson, a sophomore music education major from Booker; Carson King, a sophomore music education major from Rockdale; Brogan Lichte, a senior music education major from Littlefield; and Hien Doan, a senior music education and performance major from Amarillo.

WT Brass Choir to offer free concert Nov. 12

CANYON — The WT Brass Choir will send audience members soaring to a Mediterranean paradise at its fall concert, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the WT campus. Admission is free.

The concert’s highlight will be a performance of Ottorino Respighi’s “Pines of Rome,” which is “renowned for its evocative portrayal of Roman landscapes and historical narratives through a captivating symphonic journey,” said director Dr. Guglielmo Manfredi, professor of music.

“Inspired by the beauty of Rome's majestic pine trees, Respighi's masterful orchestration vividly captures the essence of different locations, each portrayed through a blend of rich harmonies, expressive melodies, and powerful crescendos,” Manfredi said.

The concert also will feature “Fanfare Canzonique” by Brian Balmages and “Nimrod” from “Enigma Variations” by Edward Elgar.

Ensemble members include Emily Sotelo, a graduate student in music performance from Midland; Adam Johnson, a junior music education major from Springtown; Brayden York, a junior music education major from Odessa; Giselle Martinez, a freshman music education major from Amarillo; Diego Arias, a sophomore music education and performance major from Amarillo; Seth Meason, a junior music education major from Amarillo; Norrin Hogdson, a senior music education major from Odessa; Roy Brown, a sophomore agribusiness and economics major from Menard; Christopher Santiago, a junior music education major from Odessa; Elliott Lewis, a freshman music education major from College Station; Abraham Wood, a senior music performance major from Floresville; Spencer Owens, a junior music education major from Levelland; Brandon Trinh, a junior music performance major from Frisco; Gavin Poole, a sophomore music performance major from Clifton; Jack Montgomery, a sophomore music education major from College Station; Patrick Lucas, a graduate student in music from Odessa; Wyatt Hayes, a junior music performance major from McKinney; Chema Garcia, a senior music education major from Wellington; Brandon Garcia, a sophomore music education major from Amarillo; Payton Hayes, a sophomore music education major from Amarillo; and Mason McWest, a sophomore music education major from Amarillo.

‘Super Women’ of Music focus of upcoming WT panel discussion

CANYON — Amarillo radio luminaries will take part in a panel discussion on the ways female musicians have shaped culture through music.

“Super Women: A Panel on Women in Music” will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on WT’s Canyon campus. Presented by the WT Writing Center, the discussion is free and open to the public.

Panelists will include Johnny Black, afternoon DJ and content director at 100.9 The Eagle; Jenny Inzerillo, music director and host for High Plains Public Radio; Amy Hart, FM90 program director; and Dr. Brian Ingrassia, WT associate professor of history.

“I traditionally use music as the text for one of my English courses,” said Daniel Klaehn, Writing Center director and instructor of rhetoric, composition and technical communication in WT’s Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages. “This semester, my course is titled ‘The Super Woman,’ where I utilize artists such as Dolly Parton, Destiny’s Child and Tracy Chapman to shape conversations around cultural, workplace and relational issues.”

Panelists will discuss share insights into popular female artists.

“Audiences will learn from these experts about both historical and current issues facing women in music, especially how those issues exist in the Texas Panhandle,” Klaehn said. “We want to encourage people to learn about others through music, and, ultimately, we hope people will write their own stories.”

The WT Writing Center offers students assistance for specific writing challenges, hoping to promote good writing across disciplines. In addition to proofreading for errors, the center offers feedback and guidance.

CMA to presents Veterans Day concert

Chamber Music Amarillo will host a special event honoring the area's veterans at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.

A celebration with patriotic music will be presented by a brass quintet in St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1200 S. Washington St.

Artists include William Takacs, trumpet; David Lough, trumpet; Guglielmo Manfredi, horn; John Shanks, trombone; and Jeremy Lewis, tuba.

The program includes: Bach's "Toccata and Fugue"; Michael Kamen's "Quintet"; Kerry Turner's "Ricochet"; Eric Ewazen's "Bright and Fast from Frost Fire"; Kevin McKee's "The Blue Goose from Iron Horse"; Aaron Copland's "Grovers Corners" from the film "Our Town"; George M. Cohan's "Cohan Medley" and more.

Tickets for this special concert are $40 and available online through the Amarillo Symphony website at https://amarillosymphony.org/

Cirque Italia bringing Water Circus to Starlight Ranch Dec. 1-3

Have you ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure?Cirque Italia is doing just that in their brand-new production, which will be having peformances in Amarillo Dec. 1-3 under its white and blue big top tent set up at the Starlight Ranch Event Center, 1415 Sunrise Dr.

Cirque Italia has sought to bring a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States sinceits inception in 2012. This year will be no exception as we take you on an exhilarating expedition insearch of a pirate’s booty with Cirque Italia's Water Circus.

"The story begins with our Ringmaster 'Clown Rafinha' fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottlewith a treasure map stuffed inside," a news release says. "His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more. You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid. Your jaws will be dropped and you will be hanging on the edge of your seats with our suspenseful Crossbow act and our dangerous Wheel of Death performances. ... Will Clown Rafinha finally defeat the other pirates who are after his treasure and claim it for himself? You’ll have to see our show for yourself to find out!"

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. The box office opens on site on Tuesday, the week of the show, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended box office hours on the days of the shows, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Tickets may be purchased through their website at cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by phone at (941) 704-8572. For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com or check out their social media accounts.

K-LOVE'S Celebrate Christmas Tour to be at Amarillo Civic Center on Dec. 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Awakening Foundation, powered by Awakening Events, has announced K-LOVE'S Celebrate Christmas Tour featuring Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey with special guest Mac Powell. The 12-city tour will kick off on Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 17, celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

Immerse yourself in the timeless classics that bring people together during this special season, according to a news release. Gather your loved ones, invite your friends, and make this a Christmas tradition to remember. KLOVE's Celebrate Christmas Tour featuring Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey with special guest Mac Powell is an invitation to experience the reason for the season.

The tour is scheduled to make a stop in Amarillo on Dec. 16 at the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium. Tickets are available for purchase at the Amarillo Civic Center box office, by phone (806) 378-3096, online at www.panhandletickets.com, and participating United Supermarkets stores in Amarillo, Canyon, Borger, Dumas, Dalhart, Hereford, and Pampa.

AMoA hosts 'Critical Mass' exhibit

The Amarillo Museum of Art presents Critical Mass: Photoworks by Meridel Rubenstein on display through Dec. 3.

The term “Critical Mass” means the smallest amount of fissionable material that, when amassed, will sustain a self-supporting chain reaction. CRITICAL MASS was a collaborative photo/text/video installation that takes as its subject the worlds of scientists and Native Americans as they intersected at the home of Edith Warner during the making of the first atomic bomb in 1944 in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

The Amarillo Museum of Art is located at 2200 South Van Buren on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; adnd 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.amoa.org, email amoa@actx.edu, or call (806) 371-5050 or (806) 371-5392 (weekends).

Art of State Parks exhibit opens at PPHM

Canyon — Visitors are now able to see scenes from a host of state parks around Texas, as shared via art displayed on gallery walls. In honor of the Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) in Canyon is displaying a new traveling art exhibit, now through Feb. 18.

"The Art of Texas State Parks" is a visual arts survey of state parks, featuring more than 30 locations as depicted by some of Texas' finest artists. Along with the traveling exhibit is a commemorative book published by Texas A&M Press. Proceeds from book sales and the sale of the artwork through Foltz Fine Art in Houston will be donated to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to benefit Texas State Parks at the conclusion of the exhibition run.

David Caton, Blinn Trail Rapids, Garner State Park, 2019, oil on canvas, 30x30 in.

Participating artists include: Randy Bacon (Abilene); Mary Baxter (Marfa); David Caton (Utopia); Charles Criner (Houston); Margie Crisp (Elgin); Ric Dentinger (San Antonio/Santa Fe NM); Fidencio Duran (Austin); Janet Eager Krueger (Encinal); Joel Edwards (Waco); Malou Flato (Austin); Gordon Fowler (Austin); Pat Gabriel (Fort Worth); David Griffin (Lubbock/ Dallas); Brian Grimm (Fredericksburg); Clemente Guzman (San Antonio); Karl E. Hall (Houston); John Austin Hanna (Fredericksburg); Billy Hassell (Fort Worth); Hailey Herrera (Bryan); Lee Jamison (Huntsville); Denise Mahlke (Whitehouse); Jim Malone (Fort Worth); Talmage Minter (Waco); William Montgomery (Elgin); Kermit Oliver (Waco); Noe Perez (Corpus Christi); Jeri Salter (Hutto); Jim Stoker (San Antonio); Bob Stuth-Wade (Dublin); and Terri Wells (Austin).

Earlier this year, PPHM created its own homage to Palo Duro Canyon State Park with the exhibition "On the Edge of the Plains," which runs concurrently with this exhibition to show off the beauty of the parks.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo entertainment in brief for Nov. 5, 2023