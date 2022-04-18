The Weeknd paid homage to Kanye West at Coachella after he replaced the rapper on the lineup

The Weeknd performs at the 2022 Coachella music festival. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

The Weeknd took the stage at Coachella music festival on Sunday.

Two weeks ago, he was announced as the festival's third headliner because Kanye West dropped out.

The Weeknd paid homage to West by performing his verse from their collaboration "Hurricane."

The Weeknd took the stage at Coachella on Sunday — just 12 days after he was announced as the iconic festival's third headliner.

The "Blinding Lights" singer signed on to replace Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who unceremoniously dropped out of the event.

During The Weeknd's futuristic set, which he shared with the newly reunited trio Swedish House Mafia, he performed his verse from Ye's "Hurricane" as an apparent nod to his absent collaborator.

Although Ye has not clarified why he withdrew from the lineup, he threatened to drop out in February unless fellow headliner Billie Eilish apologized to Travis Scott for a comment that Ye perceived as a diss.

Eilish declined to do so because she "literally never said a thing about Travis" and "was just helping a fan," in her words.

Follow along with Insider's Coachella coverage here.

Read the original article on Insider