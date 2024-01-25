Weekend things to do: Uninhibited oenophilia in Fort Lauderdale, Candace Bushnell’s ‘Sex’ tour, Cheap Trick in Delray Beach

Northern California artist Jim Denevan created the traveling farm-dinner series known as Outstanding in the Field 25 years ago “to connect diners to the origins of their food while celebrating the hardworking hands that feed us: chefs, farmers, fisherpeople, cheesemakers, vintners, brewers and many more.”

In many of its stops Outstanding in the Field events also call attention to the plight of farms in peril from the bottomless maw of development, as in South Florida.

On Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m., Outstanding in the Field will host one of its popular outdoor dining experiences at Holman’s Harvest in Loxahatchee Groves, where guests will be seated at a single, very long table overlooking Marty and Liza Holman’s 15-acre farm. Chef Jason Weiner of Palm Beach restaurant Almond will do the cooking.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., the culinary caravan will be at the 17-acre Paradise Farms in Homestead, where chef Andrew Ayala of Michelin-starred Miami restaurant Le Jardinier will offer a seasonal take on classic French cuisine.

Tickets for each dinner cost $375. Visit OutstandingInTheField.com.

THURSDAY

Get your Ringo on: The third annual Beatles on the Beach festival will pepper downtown Delray Beach with myriad Beatlemaniac events, most of them free, through Sunday. Music, of course, is a theme: Highlights include a BOTB kick-off party on Thursday at Thrōw Social with a 7 p.m. performance by popular regional tribute band KISS Alive (why not?); Friday’s ticketed 8 p.m. concert on Old School Square featuring Beatles-adjacent headliners Cheap Trick and other performers ($39.50+ for general-admission lawn tickets); and The Fab Faux (Rolling Stone: “The greatest Beatles cover band … without the wigs”) and others on Old School Square at 8 p.m. Saturday ($39.50+). For more information on all BOTB events happening across Delray Beach, Boynton Beach and Boca Raton, visit BeatlesOnTheBeach.com.

Bob Dylan tickets: American-music icon Bob Dylan will bring his ongoing Rough and Rowdy Ways world tour to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale on March 1 and 2. Tickets start at $59.50+ and will be available via a presale at 10 a.m. Thursday at Ticketmaster.com (access code Spotlight), then go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at BrowardCenter.org.

Weekend laughs: Cult-favorite comedian, actor, writer and unrepentant New York Knicks fan Sam Morril has five shows scheduled Thursday through Saturday at the Dania Improv in Dania Beach. Tickets cost $30+ and have been selling briskly. Visit DaniaImprov.com. Because you asked, the other big-name comedian performing this weekend, a guy named Jerry Seinfeld at Hard Rock Live on Saturday and Sunday, is a sellout both nights.

Good Knight: By all accounts, R&B legend Gladys Knight looks and sounds as good as ever on her current tour, 50 years after her classic single “Midnight Train to Georgia.” She’ll bring other hits including “Neither One of Us,” “If I Were Your Woman” and “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me” to Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood at 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets start at $60+ at MyHRL.com.

FRIDAY

Think pink:The Fort Lauderdale beach party known as Seaglass is a lot like St. Patrick’s Day, except the drink of choice is rosé-colored, everyone wears pink, and the step dancing is not so well choreographed. The blush-wine shindig returns Friday through Sunday to the beach in front of the Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel with more than 30 top-shelf rosés, spirits and craft beer, an expanded menu of food from local restaurants, and live music from Journey-Styx tribute band Majesty of Rock (Friday), alt-pop band The Collektives (Saturday) and local country singer Gabriel Key (Sunday). Tickets cost $150 for general admission from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. VIP tickets cost $200 for entry an hour earlier each day. Visit SeaglassExperience.com.

Let’s talk about ‘Sex’: Writer Candace Bushnell — her New York-set novel “Sex and the City” and alter ego Carrie Bradshaw blazed a still-smoldering path through popular culture beginning in the 1990s, spilling an ocean of Cosmopolitan martinis along the way — has a new one-woman show at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in downtown West Palm Beach this weekend. She will share “true tales of sex, success and ‘Sex and the City’” at 8 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $50+ at Kravis.org.

Paying tribute:One of the most popular tribute bands on the local scene, Completely Unchained recreates the Van Halen concert experience at Galuppi’s in Pompano Beach on Friday from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Table reservations recommended at Galuppis.com … Linkin Park tribute band In The End performs at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, with doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show start at $10+ as part of a general-admission four-pack at JoinTheRevolution.net. … Rolling Stones tribute Start Me Up! is at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton on Friday at 8:30 p.m. General-admission tickets cost $15+ at CrazyUncleMikes.com.

SATURDAY

New chef dinner:Palm Beach Meats in West Palm Beach will welcome new executive chef Tim Chase with an introductory dinner on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Chase, whose resume includes a stint at Ore Hill & Swyft in Kent, Connecticut (recently named to the New York Times’ list of “50 restaurants that excite us most right now”), will showcase some of his favorite dishes: Hokkaido Scallop, Butternut Squash Gnudi, Chicken Cassoulet and Sticky Toffee Pudding. Tickets cost $98 per person. A wine pairing will be available, along with truffle and caviar upgrades. For more about the menu and tickets, visit PalmBeachMeats.com.

Keep wining: It’s been two years since Sidewalk Bottle Shop owners David Lopez and Nicolas Riveira brought natural wine and an irreverent attitude toward oenophilia to downtown Fort Lauderdale’s historic Progresso Plaza (a.k.a. the Laser Wolf building). The duo will throw an anniversary party on Saturday at 7 p.m., with The Wolf of Tacos pop-up, DJ YK and the lovely Amanda Joffee of Shi–y Wine Memes, whose disdain for thoughtless wine finds its way onto cheeky merch that she’ll have for sale (some of it Valentine-y). Visit Instagram.com/sidewalk.bottleshop.

Brown for education:The Zac Brown Band will perform at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center on Saturday, the centerpiece of an evening that will raise money for the arts venue’s extensive education and enrichment programs. Tickets to the 8:30 p.m. benefit concert cost $295+. VIP tickets (which include the concert, a pre-show cocktail reception and dinner, as well as an after-party with DJ Laz) also are available. Visit BrowardCenter.org.

JCC benefit: Invigorating bill at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday, with New Orleans funkateers Dumpstaphunk, psych-pop groover Karina Rykman and local R.L. Cooper, whose country-fringed indie rock is worth getting there early for. Tickets cost $38.63, with all proceeds going to the Miami Beach JCC. Tickets from the original Dec. 17 date will be honored. Visit MiamiBeachBandshell.com.

SUNDAY

Great Scott:Rapper-singer Travis Scott brings his Circus Maximus Tour, supporting the 2023 album “Utopia,” to Miami’s Kaseya Centerat 8 p.m. Sunday. “Utopia” is nominated for the best rap album award at the Grammys on Feb. 4. Tickets start at $35+ at Ticketmaster.com.

Sunday shopping:The Flamingo Flea returns to Tarpon River Brewing in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., with more than 35 local vendors, brunch, craft beer and live music from Timothy LaRoque (noon to 2 p.m.) and Christopher Luv (2 to 4 p.m.). Another highlight: a vinyl pop-up shop by Radio-Active Records. Visit FlamingoFlea.com.

Wayward sons:On their 50th anniversary tour, classic-rock favorites Kansas bring hits including “Dust in the Wind,” “Carry on Wayward Son” and “Point of Know Return” to the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. A dwindling number of tickets are available, starting at $45+ at BrowardCenter.org.

