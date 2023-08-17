Weekend things to do: Beyoncé and Fluffy, ‘The Notebook’ and a Messi watch party in Boca Raton

This is a weekend of stars, with Beyoncé’s axis-tilting tour coming to a very sold-out Hard Rock Stadium, Lionel Messi poised to do more more magical things with Inter Miami, chef Rick Mace’s Tropical BBQ Market opening in West Palm Beach, and Fluffy Iglesias a near sellout in three nights at Hard Rock Live. Here we go …

THURSDAY

In-person meating:This is opening weekend for Tropical BBQ Market in downtown West Palm Beach (206 S. Olive Ave.), a fast-casual spinoff of the exceedingly popular Tropical Smokehouse run by Jason Lakow and chef Rick Mace. The latter, of course, is a renowned pitmaster and 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalist in the Best Chef: South category. For me, barbecue is all about the brisket and at Tropical they’ve always done it right — using beef from South Dakota’s well-regarded DemKota Ranch — from the empanadas to sandwiches and combo plates. Looking forward to it. Visit EatTropical.com.

Holiday gift?Uncompromising social critic and comedian Dave Chappelle will bring his new show, “It’s a Celebration B!%?#&S!,” to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood for two performances Dec. 26-27. Tickets are available as part of a presale through 11:59 p.m. Thursday on the Hard Rock Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. The password is CLOSER. The rest of the tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at MyHRL.com.

Country stars:The country-music caravan called Stars and Strings is coming back to Hard Rock Live on Nov. 1, with a lineup that includes Cole Swindell, Hardy, Ashley McBryde, Jordan Davis, Brian Kelley and others. Hosted by KISS Country 99.9-FM, tickets start at $57+ and are available during a presale happening until 11:59 p.m. Thursday on the Hard Rock Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. The password is STARS. The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday at MyHRL.com.

Madonna is coming: Speaking of concert tickets, just a reminder that this week Madonna set new rescheduled dates for her two Celebration Tour concerts in South Florida: April 6-7 at Miami’s Kaseya Center. Tickets for the originally scheduled Miami performances on Sept. 9-10 (postponed by illness) will be honored on the new dates. Tickets for both performances are available at LiveNation.com.

Recommended blues: The free Clematis by Night concert series in downtown West Palm Beach will feature award-winning South Florida blues guitar great JP Soars and the Red Hots from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Visit WPBpb.org.

Free music:While many cities have ended their free music series for the season, Delray Beach continues to gather people at the Old School Square Amphitheater. From 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, you’ll find the upbeat Latin Explosion (covering Gloria Estefan, Selena, Carlos Santana and others), followed on Friday by ELO tribute band Ticket to the Moon. Visit Facebook.com/DelrayOldSchoolSquare.

FRIDAY

Bey watch:One half of the dynamic duo of women whose tours have dominated music culture this year, Beyoncé brings her sumptuously stylish and musically profound Renaissance World Tour to Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m. It is, of course, a sellout. Ticketmaster’s Verified Resale tickets are running about $300+ to start. Visit Ticketmaster.com.

Weekend laughs: Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias brings his wildly popular tour to Hard Rock Live for three shows Friday through Sunday. Tickets for the first two performances are basically gone, unless you’ve got the scratch for Platinum seats. Sunday’s show has more seats remaining, starting at $55+. Visit MyHRL.com.

Jack hammer time:With the popular stretch of downtown’s Hollywood Boulevard closed for construction, the wiseguys at the Hollywood Community Redevelopment Agency have made the best of it by hosting the inaugural Downtown Hollywood Construction Crawl on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will include half-price drinks and bar bite specials, plus a costume contest for those in construction-themed duds. Registration (free) begins at 6 p.m. at a tent at Hollywood Boulevard and 20th Avenue. Participating bars so far include Thirty1 Lounge, Karma, The Greek Joint, Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub and Angus Steakhouse. The costume contest takes place at 9 p.m. at Mickey Byrne’s. Saturday, of course, also includes the monthly Downtown Hollywood Art Walk from 6 to 11 p.m. with an artisan market, mural tour, gallery openings, live music and more. Visit HollywoodCRA.org.

Flick chicks:Art-house theater Gables Cinema and neighbor Books & Books will partner for Bookstore Romance Day screenings this weekend, celebrating films based on the books you know and love. The schedule has the 2022 period British courtship drama “Mr. Malcolm’s List” at noon Friday, “The Notebook” noon Saturday and “The English Patient” at 1 p.m. Sunday. Books & Books across the street will host related activities on Saturday, with 20% off favorite romance titles and a limited edition T-shirt. Visit GablesCinema.com and BooksAndBooks.com.

Smooth sounds: Summer Jamz returns to Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale 7-11 p.m. Friday with performances by nationally touring R&B groups Silk and Shai, plus locals the FM Band. The free event includes food and drink, vendors and a kids’ zone with bounce houses and games. Visit Parks.FortLauderdale.gov.

SATURDAY

Messi watch:Looking for a spot to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup finals on Saturday? Biergarten in Boca Raton is serious about the games, putting Inter on the big screens with the sound on (the definition of a watch party, right?). The match against Nashville SC takes place at 9 p.m. Biergarten will have $2 off on pints of Agama Red Ale from Miami’s Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending. Visit Facebook.com/BiergartenBoca.

Billy buds:Smashing Pumpkins come to iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on The World Is A Vampire Tour, which has included a resolving list of opening acts (here they’ll be Interpol and Rival Sons), as well as bouts featuring stars from bandleader Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance. Smashing Pumpkins recently released the album “ATUM: A Rock Opera in Three Acts,” which has been getting steady play live. Visit LiveNation.com.

Will work for drink: Sitting on a beautiful oceanfront in Pompano Beach, Beach House Pompano wants to keep it that way. Join their monthly beach clean-up on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. and get a free Nosotros (tequila and mezcal) drink card. Hey, you’ll be there for brunch anyway, right? Visit Instagram.com/bhpompano.

Anthropologie Flea:Creative makers flying the Flamingo Flea flag will have a pop-up appearance at boho-chic shop Anthropologie in Aventura Mall on Saturday from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Teachers will get 20% off Anthrologie’s (full-price) clothes, accessories and skin-care products. Visit Facebook.com/theflamingoflea.

Ice, ice, baby:Coco Market returns to the green around Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, with its thoughtfully curated vendors, food, drink and live music in a setting designed to promote a more healthful and mindful lifestyle. One feature is Plunge in the Park, an arrangement of ice baths open for use with guided experts who will share ideas on cold therapy as a way to “reconnect with your body, sharpen your mind, and uplift your spirit.” But, also, it’s really freaking hot out! The ice baths cost $10 (for a day pass). Bring a swimsuit and a towel. Visit CocoMarket.org.

Disco ball:Respectable Street in downtown West Palm Beach turns down the darkness on Saturday at 10 p.m. for Gimme Gimme Disco, the touring DJ party playing hits by ABBA, the Bee Gees and more for rooms filled with latter-day Dancing Queens and Tony Maneros. Tickets for the 21-and-older show cost $15 advance, $20 at the door. Visit Facebook.com/respectablestreet.

SUNDAY

Tay and Bey day:Tin Roof Fort Lauderdale will jump on enthusiasm for the other big tour of the year with Taylor Swift (and friends) Music Bingo on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. There will be music from all your favorite music divas pumping (Beyoncé, right?), plus a chance to win a Tin Roof gift card. Visit Instagram.com/tinroofftlauderdale.

Change for 50 Cent:Actor-rapper 50 Cent will say farewell to the road with a stop on The Final Lap Tour at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Sunday at 7 p.m. Along for the ride will be Busta Rhymes and Jeremih. Visit LiveNation.com.

Sunday at the museum:“I want people to get lost in the experience, and get trippy, in a shamanistic way.” That is not the bartender encouraging you to try one of those buzzy cocktails at Kapow Noodle Bar, but rather Sri Prabha, the artist who has created the multisensory collision of light and video, painting, nature, science and Eastern philosophy called “Resonator-Reanimator” down the street at the Boca Raton Museum of Art. Born in Hyderabad, India, and now based in Hollywood, Prabha wants you to walk around and within his dazzling work, spend time with it. There is no wrong way. The exhibit is up through Oct. 22. Museum admission is $16, seniors $12, 18 and younger free. Visit BocaMuseum.org.

LOOKING AHEAD

Points to be made:Miami’s III Points festival is adding another layer of indie electronic music for its 10th anniversary edition with the launch of a series of off-campus satellite parties Oct. 19-22. Taking place at Club Space and affiliated spaces in The Ground, Floyd, The Bandshell and the newly launched Jolene Sound Room, the series will include performances by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, The Martinez Brothers, Bedouin, Aluna, Black Loops and many more. Tickets for these satellite shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at IIIPoints.frontgatetickets.com. III Points itself takes place Oct. 20-21 at Mana Wynwood, with performances by Iggy Pop, Skrillex, Fred Again., Grimes, Black Coffee and dozens of others. Tickets start at $229+ for a two-day pass. Visit IIIPoints.com.

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com. Follow on Instagram @BenCrandell and Twitter @BenCrandell.