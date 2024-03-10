'Weekend Update': Colin Jost Shuts Down Trump With 'Grace' Over Biden SOTU Feedback

“Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost ripped Donald Trump’s skills as an orator after the former president claimed that President Joe Biden was having a “hard time” speaking during the State of the Union address Thursday.

Jost, in this weekend’s edition of the “SNL” news segment, referred to Trump as a “current reverse mortgage applicant” before reading one of his posts from his Truth Social “play by play” on Biden’s speech.

″[He] criticized Biden’s speech saying, ‘The words are not flowing smoothly out of his mouth!’ Well we can’t all speak with the same effortless grace as Donald J. Trump,” Jost said before he flipped to a clip of a recent bizarre moment from the current GOP front-runner.

“Just recently heard that Saudi Arabia and Russia will ...,” said Trump as his voice faded and he let out an “aaah” at a Greensboro, North Carolina rally.

“It sounds like someone just inserted a colonoscopy camera,” Jost said of the clip.

Catch more of “Weekend Update” in the video below.

