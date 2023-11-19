'Weekend Update': Colin Jost Has A Harsh Out-Of-This-World Goodbye For Rupert Murdoch

“Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost rocked Rupert Murdoch with an intergalactic diss after the right-wing mogul officially bid farewell to his roles as chair of News Corp and Fox News Corp last week.

″[He’s] passing the position on to his eldest son, Darth Murdoch,” quipped Jost as he used “Star Wars” to mock Lachlan Murdoch, who is taking on the roles from his father.

Co-host Michael Che, elsewhere on “Weekend Update,” brought up the House ethics committee’s recent report on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) that described the Republican using campaign funds to pay for personal care and services including Hermès products, cosmetic procedures and OnlyFans’ subscriptions.

The GOP chairman of the committee, Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.), has since filed a resolution to expel Santos from Congress.

Che, who joked that a picture of Santos on the phone depicted him asking “your grandma for her social security number,” made a swipe at the congressman over his alleged purchases.

“Santos would’ve denied the allegations but he had to rest his new lips,” Che joked.

You can check out more from the “Saturday Night Live” news segment in the clip below.

