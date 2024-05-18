Weekend Break: Lottie’s Pub 90th Anniversary

CHICAGO — This Saturday, Lottie’s Pub in the city’s Bucktown neighborhood is celebrating its 90th anniversary!

Join WGN’s Christine Flores as she reports live from the historic establishment on Chicago’s Northwest Side, bringing you all of their specials and deals for one of Chicago’s longest open bars and restaurants.

