Your Weekend

Sep. 22—Saturday

Mankato Farmers' Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers' Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Good Counsel Learning Center open house — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 302 Warren St.; host: St. John's Episcopal Church's community.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra's Free Family Fun: See, Hear, Play program — 10:30 a.m., St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave.

Popcorn Wagon celebration — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 N. Broadway St., New Ulm; museum admission fee waived during event.

Waseca Marching Classic — noon parade, downtown Waseca; 5:30 p.m. field show at the Waseca High School; fireworks after 9 p.m. awards.

Second annual Fall Fest — 1-4 p.m., Blue Earth County Community Farm, 20612 Indian Lake Road; free.

Paul and Helen Baumgartner Memorial Concert — 5:30 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter; no admission fee.

Billy Currington with guests Eli Young Band and Hannah Ellis — 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; tickets start at $35.

MSU production: "The Temperamentals" — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre studio theater; $10; mnsueventtickets.universitytickets.com.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Art Vandalay

St. Peter American Legion — 8 p.m., Rock of Ages

Sunday

One Bright Star Children's Memorial Service — 1-3 p.m., Ray Erlandson Park, corner of E. Main Street and South Victory Drive; www.onebrightstar.org.

2023 Minnesota Welsh Hymn Festival — 1:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St.; no admission fee; facebook.com/MinnesotaWelshAssociation.