This week's Walking Dead was best and worst of the show

This week's The Walking Dead wasn't exactly a disaster, but was no classic either. But somehow, neither was it a middling episode that fell squarely between those two camps.

Instead, episode 5 of season 8 was totally haphazard – by turns brilliant and awful, wildly inconsistent in terms of pace, plotting and performances. In short, 'The Big Scary U' was everything that's good, and everything that's bad, about the show right now.

Let's start with the good: Negan and Gabriel might seem like an odd pairing on paper, but locking these two very different men away together turned out to be a masterstroke.

With Negan's confessional, The Walking Dead recaptured much of what was so compelling about the series in its heyday – how it took recognisable (if not always sympathetic) figures and planted them in the middle of a mad dystopia, allowing a talented cast to act their socks off as they explored their characters' traumas and changing perspectives.

'The Big Scary U' did so much for the Negan character, more than his previous 11 appearances put together. First, we were served select highlights from his tragic backstory, revealing his widower status and details of a previous life where he worked with kids. (The comic books explicitly state that Negan was a gym teacher, which is perfect.)

But we also got some terrific insights into the character's frame of mind. Why does Negan do what he does? Can his violent crimes ever be justified, or at least explained? 'The Big Scary U' had a decent swing at it (pun intended).

"I like to help people through their weaknesses," he reveals. The way Negan sees it, he has to be strong, unflinching, utterly ruthless, because "people are weak" and, without men like him, the world would collapse. "I make them strong," he argues. "Which makes this world strong."

He's not the man he wants to be. He's the monster he needs to be.

Up until this point, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been forced to play a Negan who's almost all bluster – a comic-book villain too ridiculous to either fear or sympathise with. ("I wear a leather jacket, I have Lucille, and my nut-sack is made of steel!")

But 'The Big Scary U' proves he's able to do far more with far less – Morgan is superb when he's gifted a rare reflective moment, when the script allows him to give us a more considered, less cartoonish Negan.

Even better, the episode retroactively gives some context to the character's larger-than-life moments – the Negan we've seen up till now is a front for the real man, who's certainly no saint, but is a more complex figure than the wild, exuberant brute who delights in violence.

With Seth Gilliam just as impressive as a driven Father Gabriel, the scenes set in the trailer are thoroughly compelling. So why isn't this episode a five-star masterpiece? Because every time 'The Big Scary U' cuts away from Negan's confessional, it totally falls apart.

The episode begins on a bum note, with a lengthy and ultimately pointless prologue. The opening 11 minutes – almost a quarter of the total runtime – are devoted to a sequence detailing (in flashbacks) Gregory's stay at the Saviours' camp.

