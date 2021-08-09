Wednesday Addams Netflix Series Casts Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia in the upcoming Wednesday Addams series at Netflix.

Zeta-Jones will appear in a guest starring role as the iconic Addams family matriarch in the series, titled “Wednesday.” She joins previously announced cast members Jenna Ortega and Luis Guzmán. Ortega will star as Wednesday while Guzmán will play Gomez Addams, Morticia’s husband.

“Wednesday,” which received an eight-episode order at Netflix in February, is described as a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Zeta-Jones is the latest actress to offer a live-action rendition of Morticia. Carolyn Jones played the character first in the 1960s “Addams Family” TV series. Anjelica Huston perhaps most famously played her in the two “Addams Family” films in the 1990s. Most recently, Charlize Theron voiced Morticia in the 2019 “Addams Family” animated film.

Zeta-Jones has starred in a number of TV projects of late, including “Feud: Bette and Joan” for FX, “Queen America” for Facebook Watch, and “Prodigal Son” at Fox. She won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in the hit musical feature “Chicago” in 2003. Her other film roles include “The Mask of Zorro,” “Entrapment,” and “Ocean’s 12.”

She is repped by UTA, Independent Talent Group, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Al Gough and Miles Millar created “Wednesday” and will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Tim Burton is onboard to direct and executive produce. Other executive producers are Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman. Mittman, Berman, and Miserocchi all executive produced the 2019 animated “Addams Family” movie, while Glickman is an executive producer on the upcoming sequel. MGM Television will produce.

