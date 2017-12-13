Website Rotten Apples tells you which movies and TV series feature alleged harassers

If only there was a way to know whether anyone in your favourite movies or TV shows has been accused of sexual harassment (or worse).

Well, now there is, and it’s called Rotten Apples.

A play on reviews aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, rather than bringing together reviews, it brings together allegations of misconduct in its many forms.

Resultantly, anything produced by Miramax or latterly The Weinstein Company gets tarred with Harvey Weinstein’s offences, and up comes a list of the ‘rotten apples’ involved, complete with links out to relevant news stories.

The works of Bryan Singer, Kevin Spacey, Louis CK and many more prominent and no-so-prominent figures in Hollywood also come up as ‘rotten apples’, while those who remain unblemished are, pleasingly, dubbed ‘fresh apples’.

But it’s a pretty depressing experience, in all.

“The goal of this site is to further drive awareness of just how pervasive sexual misconduct in film and television is,” the makers say.

“By no means is this site meant to serve as a condemnation of an entire project, but to shine a light on the few individuals who should be held accountable for their alleged actions.

“This database is not perfect, nor are the results meant to be taken as fact.”

