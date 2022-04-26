Webby Awards: Drew Barrymore, Adam Scott, Megan Thee Stallion Among Honorees

Winners and special achievement honorees for the 26th annual Webby Awards, celebrating the best of the internet, were announced on Tuesday.

Honorees include Drew Barrymore, for bringing “joy” to the internet and entertaining online audiences; Adam Scott, for his performance in Apple TV+ series Severance, and Megan Thee Stallion, for using the internet to “blaze artistic trails and to advocate for Black women to be confident, respected and protected.”

Contemporary artist Takashi Murakami is also recognized for his career creating experimental art, and, more recently, entering the NFT space.

Webby winners — all of whom are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) — include Ted Lasso, The Queen of Basketball, Sesame Street and The Dropout podcast; as well as Billie Eilish, Questlove, Trevor Noah, Tony Hawk, Laverne Cox, Conan O’Brien, Lilly Singh, Jimmy Fallon, Tig Notaro, Olivia Rodrigo, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Stewart, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Peyton Manning, Roxanne Gay, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, Kyrie Irving and Andy Slavitt.

“We are so proud to recognize this year’s Webby Winners,” said Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards. “We can’t wait to bring them together at The Webby Awards in NYC with Roy Wood Jr. as our host. After two years of remote shows, this is going to be a night for Internet bangers only.”

The Webby social movement of the year honor went to the organizers of Florida’s “Say Gay” movement, for continuing a movement for the protection of transgender youth against discriminatory bills and legislation, and for using the internet to raise awareness of the need to address dangerous policies.

NFT inventors Anil Dash and Kevin McCoy, who developed a block-chain powered way for artists to own and monetize their digital work, were honored with the lifetime achievement award.

An in-person ceremony, presented by Verizon, will take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 16.

View the complete winners list here.

