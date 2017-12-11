The web mocks weirdly long leg in Ready Player One poster

Never one to miss a distended body part, the internet has erupted in widespread mockery of the new poster for Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.

The limb in question is a leg, and my, the movie’s star Tye Sheridan’s is a proper whopper.

Looking pensively up to space as he climbs a ladder in a futuristic trailer park, his leg extends below ludicrously.

And it’s not gone unnoticed.

There is nothing wrong with the new Ready Player One poster.#stopbodyshaming pic.twitter.com/crbuRC8tYM — Paultoes (@paultoesjohn) December 9, 2017





Ready Player One looks great pic.twitter.com/H4DbovDa57 — Gus | ᴾᵒᵏᵉᵐᵒⁿ ᵁˡᵗʳᵃ ˢᵘⁿ (@guscraw) December 9, 2017













This guy's legs lmao who allowed this poster to be released #ReadyPlayerOne pic.twitter.com/Nm6CvqShUI — Asher (@asher_nieman) December 9, 2017





That said, one Twitter user known for debunking internet hoaxes has taken it to task, spoiling everyone’s fun in the process with a lengthy thread. Check it below…

The leg in the Ready Player One poster is proportionally correct. THREAD! — Captain Disillusion (@CDisillusion) December 10, 2017





Whether the fact that Sheridan’s character Wade Watts has a stupendously long leg is key to the plot – it’s not mentioned in the book – we do have a little more insight into the movie, thanks to the latest trailer.

Landing online yesterday, it delves deeper into the virtual world of the OASIS, where folks in future Columbus, Ohio (and everywhere for that matter), escape from the dystopia.





Accompanied by some blazing Van Halen, it finds Wade and Olivia Cooke’s Art3mis hoping to find an easter egg planted by the creator of OASIS James Halliday (Mark Rylance).

Whoever finds it not only inherits his vast wealth but also control of the virtual world, and as such, they’re not the only gamers out there in this high-stakes treasure hunt.

Ben Mendelsohn’s murky corporation Innovative Online Industries and its army of gamers are also after it, and will stop at nothing to seize control of the world’s ‘most important economic resource’.

With a plot akin to a cross between Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Matrix, this adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel – which is jammed with so many cultural references it’ll make your head spin – it’s a fantasy like no other.

Also starring Simon Pegg and T.J. Miller, it’s out across the UK on March 30, 2018.

