Wayne Brady opens up after coming out as pansexual: 'It’s never too late to take hold of your story'

Wayne Brady, who came out as pansexual in August, hopes to be a "beacon" of hope for LGBTQ youth. (Jason Michael Fordham)

Comedian and TV host Wayne Brady has had a transformative year since openly embracing his pansexuality. Now he hopes his journey will act as a “beacon” of encouragement for others.

“I've gotten so many DMs, emails and texts from people who, at a midpoint in their life, want to express themselves, whether it's changing their work or coming out,” he tells Yahoo Entertainment of the messages he’s received since revealing he was pansexual — an attraction to anyone regardless of their gender identity or expression.

The Let’s Make a Deal host, 51, first opened up about his sexuality in an August interview with People, in which he declared, “I am pansexual.” He also put it another way: “[I'm] Bisexual — with an open mind!”

He also recalled being attracted to men while growing up in Georgia, admitting that he “always pushed that aside because of how I was raised.”

“I couldn't say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything,” he explained in the People interview. “So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I'm completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me, for right now, that is the proper place.”

That coming-out interview was an important first step. The next, he says now, is to continue on a path toward self-acceptance and ownership.

“It’s never too late to take hold of your story,” he explains. That's especially true "for teenagers, young adults, theater students and young Black men who question the idea of masculinity, and what it all means." Inspiring others to "take their own story in their own hands" has become a driving force behind Brady's work and activism, he shares.

“Past a certain point, life becomes too short to live in the dark all the time,” he says. “To have people say, ‘Hey, you inspire me, not just on stage, but you inspire me to live my truth,’ that's been the best part [of coming out].”

Another part of that work is being unapologetically visible, he stresses.

Brady is putting that to practice on Dec. 16 and 17, when the singer will perform alongside nearly 200 members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA) for its Hooray For Holidays celebration.

It's a full circle moment for Brady, who says he’s always “been a fan” of GMCLA, an organization that serves the Los Angeles community by promoting civil rights, tolerance and acceptance through a shared love of music.

“I've seen a couple of concerts and they are wonderful musicians,” he says ahead of the event this weekend. “I also think, in the spirit of being in the family, being able to sing alongside them just makes me happy especially during my favorite time of year.”

He isn’t stopping there. Not long after the holidays, Brady is heading to New York City for the highly anticipated revival of The Wiz, set to open on Broadway in April 2024. But don't worry — he'll swiftly make a triumphant return to host CBS's Let's Make a Deal soon after, a show he's led for nearly 14 years.

As he says, game shows play an important role in his life — and always will, despite minor setbacks during the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike that closed down several productions for months.

“For now, I think the state of game shows is great,” he acknowledges. “One thing is for sure: Live performances — whether it's a live concert, a live sporting event, or something like a game show where there's participation, and you're in people's homes every day, and there's a certain energy that they want from you every day — is something that you can't duplicate.”

Wayne Brady has been the host of CBS's Let's Make a Deal since Oct. 2019. (Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

He's got more in the works as well. Alongside his producing partner, Mandie Taketa, Brady has several projects in development, including a Hulu docuseries as well as others that address race, inequality and LGBTQ issues. That's where, he hopes, to use his platform for good.

“We are all about moving the needle, about doing things that are important to us,” he says of his producing ventures. “What we really look forward to is not just making somebody laugh or cry, but we have to make them think.”