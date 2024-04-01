Watermark Art Center to host spring-themed art classes in April

Mar. 31—BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center

will host a variety of spring-themed classes this April, from a mosaic glass workshop to a basket weaving course.

Participants can sign up to create a stunning stained glass mosaic bird from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

JoAnn McFarlin will teach attendees various techniques, including glass cutting, proper adhesive use, grouting and color composition, a release said. This class is geared toward adults and the cost is $65 plus $10 for materials.

Registration is required. The finished piece will be approximately nine inches by four inches and ready to hang.

Local artist Shannon Lucas-Westrum will lead a two-day basket weaving course from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Watermark.

Participants will create their own large farmers market basket while they learn the making of a filled woven base, weaving with flat and round reeds, twining, wrapping handles and making their own accent cordage from locally harvested grasses and leaves, the release said.

Attendees aged 16 and older of all experience levels are welcome. Registration is required. The cost is $60, which includes both days and materials.

Participants are invited to drop in for the next series of

Watermark's intercultural creative circles,

scheduled for Wednesdays, April 17 through May 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The six sessions will focus on embellishment techniques from both Woodland and Scandinavian traditions including Indigenous ribbon applique arts (Osage and Ho-Chunk style), painting with natural dyes on hide, embroidery and woodland applique, the release said.

Nancy Kingbird will lead this round of sessions with special guests such as Rick Kagibe, Wendy Roy and Karen Goulet.

There is no charge or registration required for the creative circles. Participants should arrive on time for instruction.

For more information and to register for the events, visit

watermarkartcenter.org

or contact

(218) 444-7570.