Watermark Art Center to host 'An Evening with the Artists'

Sep. 19—BEMIDJI — Watermark Art Center will hold "An Evening with the Artists" event featuring mixed media artists Eric Lindell and Ralph A. Hanggi, Jr. from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Lindell and Hanggi will discuss their creative process and answer questions, followed by light refreshments. Their exhibit "An Abstract Conversation," is currently on display in Watermark's Kaul Gallery.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit

watermarkartcenter.org

or call

(218) 444-7570.