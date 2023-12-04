Waterloo exhibition showcases street art and pig paintings

A pig, a doodler and an artist who paints on trainers will have their work showcased in an eight-week exhibition.

The Sidings, a shopping centre occupying the former Eurostar terminal at London's Waterloo station, will host pieces by 43 "eclectic, diverse and emerging artists".

On the Side exhibition will run until 28 January, with new guest exhibitors every week.

The art will be viewable by the public every day between 12:00 and 20:00 GMT.

There is also a walk-through virtual gallery.

The exhibitors include street art collective Murwalls, which will be displaying graffiti art by Care Bear, Transformers, Count Duckula and Danger Mouse.

"Pigcasso" wields the brush with her snout to create "mesmerising masterpieces", organisers said. The exhibition will also feature a film showcasing the "extraordinary painting process" undertaken by the pig.

The exhibition will be closed between Christmas Day and New Year's Day.