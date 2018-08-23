Watching this pet possum eat broccoli is the cute fix you need today

Get ready for your daily dose of cuteness overload.

Meet Starfish. She’s a sweet li’l possum with a face for the silver screen. She loves to play with her cat siblings, attack her food with her candy corn teeth, and travel all over the country with her mom, Ally.





The young opossum crossed paths with Ally after she lost her tail as a baby. Since opossums are not typically pets, the reason she now lives with Ally is because without a tail she cannot do some of the things wild opossums need to do to stay alive. Tails are important to these animals because they use them for balance, carrying nesting materials, and climbing.

“Since it was clear to the rescue organization that she would not be able to be released back to the wild, I gave her a forever home with me. And she gets to keep all her followers happy by sharing her adventures,” Ally told Yahoo Lifestyle.

She’s still pretty independent and gets around completely fine on her own, but she’s also open to all the love that Ally’s friends and family give her.





Starry honors Ally’s other opossum, Sesame, who died earlier this year. She’s kept up Sesame’s legacy as an artist, offering her finger paintings on www.itsmesesame.com, where all donations go to animal care and rescue through Sesame’s Treat Fund.

“She’s already got her own little personality quirks but also embodies Sesame’s compassion and love for all beings. She is a great successor to his legacy,” Ally said.

Starry brings light to everyone’s world with her goofy grin. To follow Starry’s adventures, check her out on Instagram at @itsmesesame.

