‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 14: How to watch tonight’s premiere in the US

You favorite comfort show is back (in the UK at least). (Channel 4)

Fall is here, and with the chill creeping in, fans are probably missing the warmth of their favorite comfort cooking show: The Great British Bake Off (or, for Americans, The Great British Baking Show). Luckily, GBBO is back for its 14th season tonight (or this afternoon, if you're in the US. While new episodes will start airing tonight in the UK free on Channel 4, Season 14 doesn’t have a US premiere date quite yet. When the new season of GBBS does drop in the US, it’ll be streaming on Netflix — which you may have lost access to in the Great Password Crackdown of 2023. Looking for an easier (and more timely) way to watch Season 14 of The Great British Bake Off? We’ve got you covered there too. Here’s how to watch The Great British Bake Off premiere tonight.

When does the new season of The Great British Bake Off premiere?

The Great British Bake Off AKA The Great British Baking Show premieres with Season 14 tonight, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the US).

What channel is The Great British Bake Off on in the US?

In the US, The Great British Bake Off is known as The Great British Baking Show and airs on PBS (and streams on Netflix). However, it won’t air in the US until long after it airs in the UK, free on Channel 4. Want to watch the premiere tonight? You can watch like a true Brit with the help of a VPN.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off on in the US:

(ExpressVPN) Stream 'The Great British Bake Off' free on Channel 4 ExpressVPN Residents of the UK are able to watch The Great British Bake Off free on Channel 4. When you factor in the time difference, new episodes will drop at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 P.M. PT on Tuesdays, starting today. Don't live in the UK? You can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN. ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into international shows, movies and sporting events as opposed to paying for US coverage. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location and then find the show on the right platform: In this case, that's Channel 4's website. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $7 at ExpressVPN

The Great British Bake Off Season 14 trailer:

The Great British Bake Off Season 14 contestants

