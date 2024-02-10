I Watched Way Too Many Celebrity Home Tours, And Here Are 16 Of The Most Ridiculously Expensive Things I Found In Each Celebrity’s Home

Recently, I rounded up all the weirdest and fascinating things I found in celebrity homes — like John Stamos's personal Disney collection and Sheryl Crow's collection of death masks of dead presidents.

While making that list, unsurprisingly, I also came across RIDICULOUSLY expensive objects, from $20K stoves, to $30K faucets and shower heads, to custom-made items that were so expensive pricing wasn't even listed on the website (like this custom couch John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have in their home I tried and failed to figure out the price on).

Architectural Digest suggested a $27K Armani couch as an alternative (if, you know, you, too, are furnishing a $17.5 million home), so I'm guessing it costs at least $30K. pierreyovanovitch.com Architectural Digest / Pierre Yovanovitch / Via youtube.com

Still, there were many objects I could find the price for, or get a pretty solid estimate on. So, pop your popcorn and get your judging cap on, and let's get into all the astronomical prices:

1.Emma Chamberlain has a chandelier from Trueing Studio hanging above her dining room table that is estimated to cost about $30,000.

2.She also has a $50,000 Mario Bellini-style sofa in her "music and television" room.

A similar style is for sale on 1stDibs, if, yanno, you have an extra $50K laying around. Architectural Digest / 1stDibs / Via 1stdibs.com

3.Kendall Jenner has a $750,000 James Turrell art piece in her entryway.

I, too, would know so much peace if I had a $750,000 meditative art piece hanging in my foyer (reader, I don't have a foyer). Vogue / Via youtube.com

4.Gwyneth Paltrow has a $62,700 swing in her living room.

Imagine taking your Telehealth therapy call from a $62,700 swing. Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

5.She also has custom-made Lindsey Adelman chandeliers, which can run upwards of $46K for just one chandelier. And, she has an in-home spa complete with $30K+ shower heads.

$30K for just one shower head in her spa. I counted and there are at least three in there. lindseyadelman.com / waterworks.com Architectural Digest / Lindsey Adelman / Waterworks / Via youtube.com

6.Paris Hilton famously spent $325,000 on a mini mansion for her dogs.

Paris Hilton / YouTube / Via youtube.com

She wrote on Twitter, "My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier. Loves it."

My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier. Loves it pic.twitter.com/4dXAf5XPXV — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) August 25, 2017

Is she taking applications to rent???

7.Drake has a mattress made of horsehair in his Toronto home that cost nearly $400,000.

8.People estimated that Kim Kardashian's custom-stone bathroom sinks alone cost around $30,000.

I'm pretty sure $30,000 is $30 in rich celebrity vision. Vogue / @kimkardashian via Instagram Stories / Via youtube.com

9.RuPaul has many lavish amenities in his Hollywood Regency-style home, including a disco room and a dazzling drag closet, but it's always the little things that catch my eye, like this custom-made La Cornue range, complete with "you better werk" engraved on its logo. Similar models retail for more than $20,000, so you can only imagine this one's price tag:

I also say "you better werk!" to my stove, but it's because sometimes it won't turn on. Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

10.Sofía Vergara also has a $20K+ La Cornue stove in her home. She said, "I don't know anything, anything at all about it because I do not cook. I don't want to learn to cook."

Same girl, same. Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

11.Travis Barker told Architectural Digest he's a "big collector of BMX bikes," with 25 in his collection. He keeps two on display in his house from Dior, which each run at $25,000 a piece.

Travis told AD that Kendall Jenner gave him the white Dior bike, which was just "sitting at [Kris's] house" before he took it off her hands. He told her, "Do you know what this is? This is so special and so cool. I'll fix it." He got the gold one directly from Dior, which he said was originally supposed to go to LeBron James. It's the way this photo could pay off my student loans rn...... Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

12.Troye Sivan's mid-century Melbourne home caught the eyes of many for its cozy, relaxing, and refreshing design. And it's not without some high-priced items, like this vintage Percival Lafer sofa which is currently selling on 1stDibs for $23,000.

I respect this spaceship-bathtub-sofa purchase because Troye's home tour was too good to be questioned. Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

13.Iman's Catskills home is filled with art and objects loved and adored by David Bowie, including Iman's first wedding anniversary gift to David, a sculpture by Lynn Chadwick (a similar model is estimated to cost between $500K–$700K GBP, or ~$632K–$884K USD), and David's first gift to Iman — a Hermes bag (a similar version is reselling for $70K).

Iman said on their first vacation to Paris together, they went to Hermes, and David Bowie bought her this bag. She said, "I didn't tell him what I liked, what I wanted. He picked this up on his own. So this is one of my favorite, favorite gifts." Ladies, if your man is not buying you a $70K Hermes handbag on the first vacation...... Vogue / Via youtube.com

14.Scott Disick has two vintage Jeanneret Kangaroo chairs in a lounge area in his home, which resell for $35,000 a pop on 1stDibs.

$35,000 and you'll probably break it if you sit in it. Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

15.Serena Williams has an entire art gallery in her Miami home, which is complete with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of art, including this chair made of red plush Elmo toys by KAWS x Campana Brothers that's worth almost $300,000.

pastorandco.com Architectural Digest / Pastor and Co / Via youtube.com

I think someone needs to check on Elmo next.

Elmo I'm gonna be real I am at my fucking limit https://t.co/ne78Qj4cQm — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) January 29, 2024

16.And lastly, all jokes aside, my personal favorite is that Shaq has appeared on numerous reality shows forking over hundreds of thousands of dollars for truly ridiculous expensive amenities for his homes, like reportedly spending $120,000 for an Egyptian-themed fish tank on Tanked (he also spent an additional $50,000 on a Superman-themed tank), and spending an estimated $400,000 for a custom treehouse on Treehouse Masters.

Animal Planet / Rebound / Via youtube.com

Of course, celebrities' multi-million dollar homes, yachts, jets, cars, and art collections (or in Gwyneth's case, a personal top-of-the-line luxury spa) top the price tags on most of these items, but I always find it fascinating just how expensive even the little details are. It really puts into perspective just how wealthy these people are.

Like...I seriously scoffed at a $100 shower-head the other day (mine broke), and Miss Goop dropped $30K on one! That better be the best water pressure of her life! Fox / 20th Century Fox / Via giphy.com

Anyways, not to end on a bad note, but I low-key (high-key) had to take a break from watching all these home tours because I was getting viscerally sick watching wealth inequality play out right before me. Like, don't get me wrong, I like nice things, too, but knowing $30K is just pennies to these people, or something "sitting around the house," really just b l o w s my mind.

So, if you had $30 extra in celebrity-vision money (aka $30K), what would you spend it on? How would that impact your life? LMK!