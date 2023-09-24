'Yellowstone' is finally on CBS: Your guide to streaming the western series without cable

If you and your posse have been wondering what all the fuss is about, there are numerous 'Yellowstone' streaming options just waiting to be lassoed. (Yahoo Entertainment/Paramount Network)

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone finally made its broadcast TV debut on CBS. Previously airing on the pricey-to-get Paramount Network, CBS's choice to air old episodes of Yellowstone this fall to fill the void during the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes means that new audiences will get a chance to fall in love with Kevin Costner's beloved cowboy right on time to watch him hang up his hat at the end of Season 5.

But new and old Yellowstone fans alike don't need to worry, with more prequel series in the works and a new spinoff set to premiere within a month of the Yellowstone Season 5 finale, there’s clearly no shortage of Yellowstone stories to tell. If you’d like to commiserate over the looming loss of the Dutton family patriarch — or celebrate Matthew McConaughey’s potential Yellowstone debut in the spinoff series — why not rewatch the hit Paramount series all the way from the start, as in, way back in 1883… here's a refresher on how (and where) to watch Yellowstone in the right order.

Where to watch Yellowstone:

Where to stream 'Yellowstone' seasons 1-5 Peacock

Watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5 free with Philo trial

Stream '1883,' '1923' and watch 'Yellowstone' on CBS Paramount+ with Showtime

What channel is Yellowstone on?

Yellowstone is produced by Paramount and was originally aired on the Paramount Network (a cable channel); however, oddly enough, no seasons of Yellowstone are currently streaming on Paramount+.

Luckily, this fall, due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, past episodes of Yellowstone will air Sunday nights on CBS — which you probably already get free over the air. Don't have access to CBS? An old school TV antenna or a subscription to Paramount+ with live CBS will solve that problem.

Watch 'Yellowstone' on local CBS

Stream '1883,' '1923' and CBS Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that's ad-free and includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to 1883, 1923 and Yellowstone episodes airing on CBS, Paramount+ offers a host of other live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch Yellowstone's primetime premiere on CBS and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.

Where to stream Yellowstone

Seasons 1–4 and the first half of Yellowstone Season 5 are currently available to stream in their entirety exclusively on Peacock.

Stream 'Yellowstone' Peacock A $5 monthly Peacock subscription is all you'll need to stream past seasons of Yellowstone. Plus, get access to live sports and events airing on NBC, like this year's Tour de France. You'll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office and even recent theatrical releases like Book Club: The Next Chapter, Renfield and soon the Super Mario movie.

How to watch Yellowstone Season 5

The fifth and final season of Yellowstone was split up into two parts. Part 1 (aka the first eight Season 5 episodes) has finally dropped on Peacock (Part 2 won't be available on any platform until November at the earliest).

Another way to watch Yellowstone for free

Watch 'Yellowstone' Season 5 free with Philo trial Philo Live TV streaming service Philo currently has Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1 as part of its 50,000-title library. Starting at $25 per month, Philo offers you access to over 70 live channels, including Discovery, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime and MTV. However: Philo currently offers a 7-day free trial, so you could technically sign up for the service and stream all eight episodes for free.

Will Yellowstone be on CBS?

Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the recent SAG-AFTRA strike, CBS has revised its fall programming to include airing old episodes of Yellowstone on the broadcast channel for the very first time. The series makes its broadcast TV debut on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET with the first two episodes of Yellowstone Season 1.

Yellowstone timeline explained

While the hit show Yellowstone may have come out first, the Dutton family tree goes back much further than the Paramount show’s premiere. The series has two prequel stories out now, 1883 and 1923. There are also reportedly several more Yellowstone sequels in the works. With the original series coming to a close after Season 5, and an already-announced sequel slated for release in December 2023, here’s a quick refresher on where (and in what order) to watch Yellowstone and its subsequent spinoffs.

1883

Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, this Yellowstone prequel series follows members of the Dutton family as they travel west across the Great Plains towards Montana. All eight episodes of this limited series are currently streaming on Paramount+.

1923

In 1923, a new generation of Duttons struggle to maintain control of their ranch amidst the early stages of the Great Depression and under the pressure of Prohibition. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in this Yellowstone prequel. Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone follows the modern-day Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, as they deal with family drama, land disputes and tension with the neighboring Indian Reservation. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly star in the western drama. Yellowstone seasons 1–4 are currently available to stream on Peacock.

What other Yellowstone spinoffs are coming out?

On top of 1883 and 1923, there’s also 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, 6666 and two more limited series featuring Dutton ancestors from the 1940s and 1960s reportedly in the works.