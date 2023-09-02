What to watch this weekend September 1, 2023: TV awards contenders

FX giveth and FX taketh away.

The network’s eight-episode limited series “Justified: City Primeval” concludes this week with a finale that finds U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) squaring off against the violent and unpredictable Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) one final time. But Raylan is fighting more than just a wild man with a thing for cassette tapes in “The Question,” which is now streaming on Hulu. He’s also wrestling with his conscience, as he’s being forced to confront his future as a lawman and as a father.

The question (oh, now I get it) of whether Raylan can continue as a marshal and be a good and present parent to teenage daughter Willa (Vivian Olyphant) in the last few years before she sets off on her own hangs heavy over the proceedings. But the situation only gets murkier when a familiar face from Raylan’s past shows up, potentially destroying even the best laid plans and making the show the awards contender to watch this weekend all at once.

If witty gunslingers don’t do it for you, though, other contenders include:

“Archer”: FX is all about endings these days. The 14th and final season of the popular, Emmy-winning animated spy comedy kicked off this week. The series’ swan song finds Lana (Aisha Tyler) leading The Agency, but she quickly discovers that making the world a better place while successfully running a spy agency — especially one that employs Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) — isn’t as easy as it might seem. The first two episodes are now streaming on Hulu.

“One Piece”: Eiichiro Oda’s wildly popular manga series about a young adventurer who assembles a crew and sets out on a high-seas adventure to find the titular treasure gets a live-action English-language adaptation thanks to Netflix. All eight episodes, which feature four two-episode arcs, are now streaming.

“Dark Winds”: “Suits” might have been the show of the summer, but AMC’s “Dark Winds,” a 1970s-set crime drama based on the books by Tony Hillerman, has to be the stealth submission for the title. Season 2, which saw the show’s ratings jump to new heights, comes to a close this weekend in “Hózhó náhásdlįį (Beauty is Restored),” which sees Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Chee (Kiowa Gordon) find evidence that connects their respective cases involving The Blond Man and B.J.Vines. The episode is now streaming on AMC+ but will air linearly Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

