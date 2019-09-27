    What to Watch this Weekend: The Politician on Netflix, Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish on SNL

    EW Staff
    FRIDAY

    The Politician

    HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

    Series Debut
    Yes, we’re in the midst of a heated election season (already!), but don’t worry, that’s not what this new Netflix series is about. This comedy, from Glee co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennen, stars Tony winner Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, who one day wants to occupy the Oval Office. But he hasn’t even graduated high school yet, so first, he has his sights set on becoming student body president. To do so he’ll have to beat out a formidable opponent (and then another…but no spoilers here!). In addition to Platt, The Politician stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Bette Midler, Zoey Deutch, and more. —Gerrad Hall

    What Else to Watch

    Streaming
    Dragons: Rescue Riders (series debut) — Netflix
    The Great British Baking Show — Netflix
    In the Shadow of the Moon — Netflix
    Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — Netflix
    Transparent Musicale Finale — Amazon Prime Video
    The Curse of Buckout Road — VOD

    8 p.m.
    American Housewife (season premiere) — ABC
    Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere) — CBS

    8:30 p.m.
    Fresh Off the Boat (season premiere) — ABC

    9 p.m.
    20/20 (season premiere: Siegfried & Roy) — ABC
    CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends — CMT
    Magnum P.I. (season premiere) — CBS
    Dateline NBC (season premiere) — NBC

    10 p.m.
    Blue Bloods (season premiere) — CBS

    SATURDAY

    Saturday Night Live

    HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC

    Season Premiere
    Hot off an Emmy threepeat and a rollercoaster of a month (between Leslie Jonesdeparture and the Great Shane Gillis Fiasco of 2019), Saturday Night Live returns for its 45th go-round, with Woody Harrelson hosting and Billie Eilish as musical guest. We’ll be waiting with bated breath to see how SNL tackles this whole impeachment inquiry business, especially with Alec Baldwin reluctant to return as Donald Trump. Maybe Kate McKinnon should just take over the role. Is there anyone that woman can’t play? —Tyler Aquilina

    What Else to Watch

    12:30 p.m.
    Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (season premiere) — Food Network

    2 p.m.
    Family Restaurant Rivals (season finale) — Food Network

    8 p.m.
    Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story — Lifetime

    SUNDAY

    FOX

    Bless the Harts

    HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on Fox

    Series Debut
    Fox aims to bolster its animation lineup with a comedy about a down-and-outlandish Southern family voiced by Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Jillian Bell, and Ike Barinholtz. The Harts have “a tendency to make the wrong choice at a lot of turns,” warns creator Emily Spivey (Up All Night), who describes matriarch Betty (Rudolph) as “a bad-choice buffet.” BTH will even serve up a side of Jesus (Kumail Nanjiani) — as in, the Son of God — who’s tight with Betty’s daughter, Jenny (Wiig). This isn’t exactly divine intervention, though: “He is more like Jenny’s best girlfriend,” explains Spivey. Brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “Personal Jesus.” —Dan Snierson

    Succession

    HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

    The Roy clan still find themselves in the UK with patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) being honored in his hometown of Dundee, Scotland. For a man as intimidating as Logan, one would think even his closest cronies would refrain from giving him any surprises, but even playing Rhea as subdued as she does, Holly Hunter can’t help but portray a woman with bold choices to make (though nothing compares to what the unpredictable Kendall Roy has coming). —Marcus Jones

    What Else to Watch

    Check local listings
    Poldark (season premiere) — PBS

    12 p.m.
    MeTV Celebrates 50 Years of The Brady Bunch MeTV

    7 p.m.
    America’s Funniest Home Videos (season 30 premiere) — ABC

    8 p.m.
    PowerStarz
    Celebrity Family Feud (season finale: The Goldbergs vs. black-ish) — ABC
    Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Adventure Awaits (two-hour special) — Freeform
    The Simpsons (season premiere) — Fox

    8:30 p.m.
    God Friended Me (season premiere) — CBS

    9 p.m.
    Bob’s Burgers (season premiere) — Fox
    Fear the Walking Dead (season finale) — AMC
    Shark Tank (season premiere) — ABC
    Halloween Wars (season premiere) — Food Network

    9:30 p.m.
    Family Guy (season premiere) — Fox
    NCIS: Los Angeles (season premiere) — CBS

    10 p.m.
    The Rookie (season premiere) — ABC
    Godfather of Harlem (series debut) — Epix
    Storming Area 51 — Travel

    10:15 p.m.
    Preacher (series finale) — AMC

    12/12:15 a.m.
    Robot Chicken (season premiere) — Adult Swim

    *times are ET and subject to change