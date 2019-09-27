What to Watch this Weekend: The Politician on Netflix, Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish on SNL

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

FRIDAY

The Politician

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Yes, we’re in the midst of a heated election season (already!), but don’t worry, that’s not what this new Netflix series is about. This comedy, from Glee co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennen, stars Tony winner Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, who one day wants to occupy the Oval Office. But he hasn’t even graduated high school yet, so first, he has his sights set on becoming student body president. To do so he’ll have to beat out a formidable opponent (and then another…but no spoilers here!). In addition to Platt, The Politician stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Bette Midler, Zoey Deutch, and more. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Dragons: Rescue Riders (series debut) — Netflix

The Great British Baking Show — Netflix

In the Shadow of the Moon — Netflix

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — Netflix

Transparent Musicale Finale — Amazon Prime Video

The Curse of Buckout Road — VOD

8 p.m.

American Housewife (season premiere) — ABC

Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere) — CBS

8:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat (season premiere) — ABC

9 p.m.

20/20 (season premiere: Siegfried & Roy) — ABC

CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends — CMT

Magnum P.I. (season premiere) — CBS

Dateline NBC (season premiere) — NBC

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods (season premiere) — CBS

SATURDAY

Saturday Night Live

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on NBC

Season Premiere

Hot off an Emmy threepeat and a rollercoaster of a month (between Leslie Jones‘ departure and the Great Shane Gillis Fiasco of 2019), Saturday Night Live returns for its 45th go-round, with Woody Harrelson hosting and Billie Eilish as musical guest. We’ll be waiting with bated breath to see how SNL tackles this whole impeachment inquiry business, especially with Alec Baldwin reluctant to return as Donald Trump. Maybe Kate McKinnon should just take over the role. Is there anyone that woman can’t play? —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch

12:30 p.m.

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (season premiere) — Food Network



2 p.m.

Family Restaurant Rivals (season finale) — Food Network



8 p.m.

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story — Lifetime

SUNDAY

Bless the Harts

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8:30 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

Fox aims to bolster its animation lineup with a comedy about a down-and-outlandish Southern family voiced by Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, Jillian Bell, and Ike Barinholtz. The Harts have “a tendency to make the wrong choice at a lot of turns,” warns creator Emily Spivey (Up All Night), who describes matriarch Betty (Rudolph) as “a bad-choice buffet.” BTH will even serve up a side of Jesus (Kumail Nanjiani) — as in, the Son of God — who’s tight with Betty’s daughter, Jenny (Wiig). This isn’t exactly divine intervention, though: “He is more like Jenny’s best girlfriend,” explains Spivey. Brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “Personal Jesus.” —Dan Snierson