'The Tour '23': How to watch the new Victoria's Secret fashion show

Did you miss the angels? Victoria's Secret is back for its first fashion show in four years. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret)

This year, the Victoria’s Secret fashion show returns from its four-year hiatus, and it’s getting a makeover. The Tour ’23, aka VS20, aka Victoria's Secret World Tour, reimagines the iconic annual fashion show as a feature length film that will blend fashion, film, art and culture. The Tour ‘23 will follow 20 creatives from four cities — Bogotá, Lagos, London and Tokyo — highlighting their creations in the star-studded fashion show. The special sees the return of some of Victoria's Secret's favorite former angels, including Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Lily Aldridge and Adriana Lima.

When is the Victoria’s Secret fashion show?

Victoria’s Secret’s newest fashion show, The Tour ‘23, premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

Where to stream Victoria’s Secret: The Tour ‘23:

(Amazon) Stream 'The Tour '23' Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive home for the 2023 Victoria's Secret World Tour. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day 2023 sale event, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also just subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all the other Prime Benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly. $15 at Amazon

Who is walking in the 2023 Victoria’s Secret fashion show?

The featured models of this year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show include Abby Champion, Amelia Gray, Hailey Bieber, Imaan Hammam, Mayowa Nicholas, Tess McMillan, Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Lily Aldridge and Adriana Lima.

Who is performing at the 2023 Victoria’s Secret fashion show?

The Victoria’s Secret World Tour’s featured performers include Doja Cat and Sabrina Carpenter. It’s likely that the special will include a few surprise guests, too.

Where to watch past Victoria's Secret fashion shows?

Want to relive Taylor Swift’s iconic Victoria’s Secret fashion show performances, Kendall Jenner’s runway debut or that moment between exes Bella Hadid and The Weekend in 2016? Luckily, most of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show performances are available to watch on YouTube.