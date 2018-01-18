Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s New Thriller Series ‘The Mechanism’ (Video)

“Narcos” director José Padilha is coming out with a new series “The Mechanism” this March, based on the biggest money laundering scheme in Brazilian history.

The eight-episode debut season follows a group of investigators as they discover what goes on behind closed doors in the oil industry, uncovering a giant corruption scheme. “The Mechanism” is inspired by true events that happened in Brazil, and was filmed in Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Brasília, and São Paulo.

Also Read: Chef David Chang's 'Ugly Delicious' Debuts on Netflix Next Month (Video)

“The Mechanism” stars Selton Mello as a retired federal police deputy, Carol Abras as his mentee, and Enrique Diaz, who plays an outlaw at the heart of the case. Elena Soarez is the screenwriter.

You can stream “The Mechanism” on Netflix on March 23.

Watch the trailer above.

