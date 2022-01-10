Watch New Trailer for Kanye West’s ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Documentary

Netflix has dropped a new teaser trailer for its forthcoming three-part Kanye West documentary titled “Jeen-yuhs,” which it promises allows fans to “step inside the journey of Kanye West.”

Directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah (a.k.a. Coodie and Chike), “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: is “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”

The three-part series launched Feb. 16 on Netflix, but part one will have a world premiere — virtually — at the Sundance Film Festival later this month. On Feb. 10, Iconic Events Releasing and Time Studios will debut “Act 1 (Vision)” in theaters nationwide for a one-day engagement, six days ahead of the premiere. The move echoes West’s public airings of his Grammy-nominated 2021 album “Donda,” for which he held four previews — three of them paid events in stadiums in Atlanta and Chicago.

The documentary follows West over a 20-year period — both this teaser and the trailer released in September begin with footage from 2002 — and shows behind-the-scenes footage of West as he builds his way from singer to businessman and becomes a global brand. The doc is also said to look at his failed 2020 presidential bid and the death of his mother, Donda West.

Last year, West won his first gospel Grammy and 22nd career Grammy for his “Jesus Is King” album, marking the first time since 2013 that he has received the award. “Donda” is up for five 2022 Grammys.

