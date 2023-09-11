Where to watch 'Daryl Dixon' and every other series in 'The Walking Dead' franchise

It’s been 13 years since The Walking Dead infected audiences with zombie fever and helped kick-start a decades-long obsession with stories of survival among the undead. Even in 2023, the craze has yet to die out, with three Walking Dead spinoffs premiering in just the last three years. Now, it’s Daryl Dixon’s turn. The gruff and beloved OG character is headed to France for a brand new storyline, meaning even if you haven’t kept up with the show over the last 13 years, you can still tune in to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Want to catch up on The Walking Dead franchise anyway? We’ve got you covered. Here’s how to watch every Walking Dead series, from the original to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Where can I watch The Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead (and all of its spinoffs) are on AMC, the premium cable channel also known for Mad Men and Killing Eve. If you want to watch new Walking Dead spinoffs, or rewatch old seasons of the original series, you'll need a TV provider that carries the channel, or a streaming service that offers an AMC add-on. Here's what we recommend for watching The Walking Dead:

How to watch The Walking Dead and new spinoffs:

Don't want to sign up for Philo to make your way through The Walking Dead series? Here's more ways to watch The Walking Dead, from the original series to the Daryl Dixon spinoff.

Where to watch The Walking Dead (2010-2021)

After Sheriff Rick Grimes is shot on the job and put into a coma, he wakes to find the world has been entirely overtaken by the dead. The Walking Dead, that is! Based on the best-selling comic series, The Walking Dead follows survivors in the aftermath of the zombie apocalypse. The hit series stretches across 11 seasons and has spawned five spinoffs (so far). The original Season 1 cast includes Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride and Lauren Cohan. Currently, you can catch the very first episode of The Walking Dead totally free on AMC.com.

Where to watch Fear the Walking Dead (2015-2023)

This sort-of-prequel series takes viewers back to the start of the zombie apocalypse, introducing a blended family full of brand new characters in Los Angeles and then later in Mexico. The series, which saw a soft-reboot with its fourth season, stars Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Lennie James. Fear the Walking Dead is currently in its eighth season.

Thanks to a "pop-up" streaming agreement, you can watch Fear The Walking Dead on Max for the next two months, along with several other popular AMC shows.

Where to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020-2021)

Nestled in Nebraska inside a “safe zone,” the first group of teens to ever come of age during the zombie apocalypse decide to leave behind the only home they’ve ever known to find their missing family members. Both seasons of The Walking Dead: World Beyond are available to stream on AMC+.

Where to watch Tales of the Walking Dead (2022)

This episodic anthology miniseries explores new and familiar stories within the world of The Walking Dead. The show features appearances by Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Jillian Bell.

Where to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City (2023)

When Maggie’s son Hershel is kidnapped, she enlists Negan, despite her long-standing resentment of him, to travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan on a rescue mission. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprise their original roles for Dead City, alongside Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek. You can watch the first full episode of Dead City totally free on YouTube, and the entire season is out now on AMC+.

Where to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (2023)

Daryl Dixon heads abroad in the newest Walking Dead spinoff, starring the fan-favorite Norman Reedus. The six-episode miniseries sees the gruff crossbow-toting good guy wash up on the shores of France, where he meets a new group of survivors — and potential allies. Melissa McBride is rumored to be making an appearance as Carol in the new show, which officially premieres on AMC Sunday, Sept. 10.

Will there be more Walking Dead shows?

There are currently two more Walking Dead spinoffs in the works at AMC, though neither series has a set release date yet. The spinoffs are titles The Ones Who Live (2024) and More Tales from the Walking Dead Universe (TBD).