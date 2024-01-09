How To Watch Tonight’s Michigan-Washington College Football Playoff Championship Game Online & On TV

Deadline may receive commission from some products and services linked in this post

If only the Rose Bowl were hosting the College Football Playoff’s championship game. The top-ranked University of Michigan will battle the No. 2 University of Washington for the title Monday night indoors at NRG Stadium in Houston. Both teams come into the game with perfect 14-0 records after their respective CFP semifinal wins last weekend.

Here’s a guide of how to watch the first postseason meeting between the Huskies — representing the all-but-dissolved Pac-12 — and Big Ten’s Wolverines in 30-plus years.

ESPN will carry the game that kicks off at 4:45 p.m. PT, with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit calling the action and Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath reporting from the sidelines. The main telecast will headline the network’s signature MegaCast production, which offers 11 different presentations of the CFP National Championship Game across ESPN platforms. The Megacast also features eight end zone pylon cameras, ref cams, goal post cams, goal line robotic cams, a wireless handheld cam and more.

The title tilt also will stream on Fubo and the Hulu+Live TV bundle, and it can be heard on ESPN Radio. The Worldwide Leader’s app, Hometown Radio, will feature each team’s local broadcast synced up with ESPN’s presentation.

The game will be available in more than 160 countries courtesy of ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.

Michigan reached the championship game by beating the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in an overtime thriller at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day, and Washington held off the Texas Longhorns 37-30 in the Sugar Bowl later that night.

ESPN and fans around the country are hoping for a better CFP title game than last year’s 65-17 blowout by top-ranked Georgia over TCU at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The winner of tonight’s game will be the 10th national champion crowned in the College Football Playoff era that began in 2015. Coincidentally, that year’s game also was a Big Ten/Pac-12 matchup, with Ohio State beating Oregon 42-20.

