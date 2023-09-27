'The Masked Singer' Season 10: Where to watch, what to know and more

Ready to tune into a brand new season of "The Masked Singer?" (Fox)

After celebrating the start of Season 10 earlier this month with a special anniversary episode, The Masked Singer returns tomorrow night for an all new season of hijinks, fluffy personas and headline-grabbing unmaskings. The special Season 10 kickoff episode already featured one superstar unmasking: Demi Lovato as Anonymouse. What other celebrity creatures will get to sing their fluffy hearts out this season? The eclectic list includes an Anteater, Cow, Diver, Donut, Gazelle, Hawk, Husky and the largest-scale character the show has ever had: the Cuddle Monster. This season will also feature plenty of fun themes like Trolls Night, Harry Potter Night, Elton John Night, NFL Night, 2000s Night and Disco Night. Ready to tune into the new season of The Masked Singer? Here’s everything you need to know.

When does The Masked Singer Season 10 start?

After kicking off on Sept. 10 with a special anniversary episode, Season 10 of The Masked Singer officially premieres this Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m.

What channel is The Masked Singer on?

The Masked Singer airs live on Fox and will stream the following day on Hulu. Don’t have access to Fox right now? Here’s what we recommend signing up for to watch or stream The Masked Singer Season 10.

How to watch The Masked Singer without cable:

Watch local Fox, CBS, NBC and ABC Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna $29 at Amazon

Cheapest subscription to watch Fox plus ABC, NBC, and 35+ more Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports add-on $23 at Sling

(Hulu) Best subscription to watch 'The Masked Singer' live Hulu + Live TV Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to live shows on Fox, plus CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN and plenty more — AND access to ESPN+. This bundle also gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Right now, in celebration of the start of football season, you can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $49.99 per month. $50 at Hulu

Stream 'The Masked Singer' the next day Hulu Basic $8 at Hulu

The Masked Singer Season 10 trailer:

The Masked Singer Season 10 hosts

The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon. Season 10 will feature panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

Who has been on The Masked Singer?

There have been tons of big celebs unmasked on The Masked Singer, from rappers to comedians to NFL players. The list of Masked Singer alumni includes Margaret Cho, Tori Spelling, T-Pain, Paul Schaffer, Sherri Shepherd, Raven Symone, Seal, Wayne Brady, Lil Wayne, Tony Hawk, Bella Thorne, JoJo Siwa, Rob Gronkowski, Jesse McCartney, Wendy Williams, Bob Saget, Danny Trejo, Logan Paul and Wiz Khalifa.

