The Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas is in full swing, with three new movies premiering every weekend from now until Christmas. This weekend kicks off on Friday eve with My Norwegian Holiday, starring Rhiannon Fish and David Elsendoorn. Saturday the celebration continues on Saturday with A Not So Royal Christmas starring Brooke D’Orsay and Will Kemp. The Christmas-centric weekend comes to a close with Christmas With a Kiss, starring Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr. and Jaime Callica.

It’s like the 12 Days of Christmas, but much, much longer. Here’s what you need to know about the new Hallmark Christmas movies, including plot info, how to watch Hallmark movies without cable and more.

My Norwegian Holiday

A woman grieving a loss and looking for new inspiration decides to spend the holidays in Bergen, Norway, where she finds herself on a troll-trodden path towards answers about her family — with the help of a handsome local. Rhiannon Fish and David Elsendoorn star in My Norwegian Holiday, which premieres Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel.

A Not So Royal Christmas

A tabloid journalist mistakes the royal family’s groundskeeper for the elusive count she is supposed to interview. Brooke D’Orsay and Will Kemp star in A Not So Royal Christmas, which premieres Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Christmas With a Kiss

A woman returns to her hometown feeling insecure about being single, and finds a connection with two handsome locals. Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr. and Jaime M. Callica star in Christmas With a Kiss, premiering Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch Hallmark Christmas movies in 2023

If you're already a cable subscriber and are looking for more ways to watch the Hallmark Channel, you should be able to login with your cable credentials on WatchHallmarkTV.com and tune into a free livestream of the new Christmas movies as they premiere. Don’t have cable? Here’s what we recommend subscribing to if you want the Hallmark Channel:

Where to stream Hallmark Christmas movies in 2023:

(Hallmark Now) Hallmark Movies Now Stream Hallmark movies If you want to subscribe straight to the source, Hallmark Movies Now will have all the new Hallmark Christmas movies available to stream. You can subscribe monthly for $5.99 per month or annually for $59.99.

2023 Hallmark Christmas movie Countdown to Christmas schedule and previews:

Premieres are 8 p.m. ET/PT unless otherwise noted.

Friday, Dec. 1

My Norwegian Holiday

Cast: Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn

Plot: J.J. (Fish), grieving the loss of her grandmother and seeking dissertation inspiration, stumbles upon an unexpected holiday destiny. Meeting Henrik (Elsendoorn), a Norwegian from Bergen, their connection deepens when he discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown. To explore the troll's history and her grandmother's ties, J.J. agrees to join Henrik on a journey to Norway. In Bergen, they're drawn into Henrik's family Christmas and wedding traditions, with his sister's wedding the day before Christmas Eve. J.J. embarks on a holiday adventure, uncovering the troll's origins and finding her own path to healing, love and family.

Saturday, Dec. 2

A Not So Royal Christmas

Cast: Brooke D'Orsay, Will Kemp

Plot: Tabloid journalist Charlotte (D'Orsay) attempts to land an interview with a reclusive count. In response, the royal family has a groundskeeper (Kemp) pose as the count since the real one fled years ago.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Christmas With a Kiss (working title)

Cast: Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jaime Callica

Plot: A Mahogany Presentation. A woman (Morgan) returns home to help with her family’s Christmas Carnival and romance ignites. A photojournalist (Rowe) curates a surprise reunion.

Friday, Dec. 8

Magic in Mistletoe

Cast: Lyndie Greenwood, Paul Campbell

Plot: Harrington (Campbell) is the author of a popular book series but commercial success has left him a bitter recluse. As he returns to his hometown for an annual Christmas festival celebrating his books, he's joined by April (Greenwood), a publicist for the major publishing house he works with. April is there for damage control after Harrington's recent comments on social media have ruffled some feathers. But as she gets to know him better, hope springs that April can unlock Harrington's guarded heart and help him rediscover the spirit of the holiday.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Christmas on Cherry Lane

Cast: Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, Vincent Rodriguez III

Plot: A young couple preparing to welcome their first child (Brotherton, Cahill); an empty nester (Bell) and her fiancé (Denton) ready to start a new chapter; and a couple (Bennett, Rodriguez) who unexpectedly have the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve celebrate the holiday as they navigate these turning points in their lives.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Round and Round

Cast: Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman

Plot: Rachel's (Michaelis) stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents’ Hanukkah party. Can Zach (Greenberg), the “nice boy” grandma’s trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?

Friday, Dec. 15

The Secret Gift of Christmas (working title)

Cast: Meghan Ory, Christopher Russell

Plot: Bonnie (Ory) is a personal shopper who helps her new, widowed client Patrick (Russell) reconnect with his young daughter. Though Bonnie and Patrick’s ideas of shopping couldn’t be more different, she is determined to get Patrick and his daughter everything on their wish list.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Sealed With a List

Cast: Katie Findlay, Evan Roderick

Plot: This holiday season, festive Carley (Findlay) sets out to conquer her list of abandoned resolutions from last year. Aided by coworker Wyatt (Roderick), she finds love and the confidence to chase her dreams.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Friends & Family Christmas

Cast: Humberly Gonzalez, Ali Liebert

Plot: Daniella (Gonzalez) has recently moved to New York to pursue an art career and decides to stay in town to share the holidays with her circle of artist friends, instead of going home to see her sweet if overbearing parents. Amelia (Liebert) is a talented entertainment lawyer trying to stay focused on her work after a broken engagement. When Daniella and Amelia are set up by their parents, they agree to pretend that they are dating to appease them for the holidays. However, as they spend time in each other’s worlds, they soon build a connection that is deeper than either of them could have hoped for.

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas Schedule

Premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT unless otherwise noted

Thursday, Oct. 26

Ms. Christmas Comes to Town

Cast: Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven

Plot: A shopping channel host known as Ms. Christmas (Niven) receives a terminal diagnosis, which inspires a multicity excursion set to spread Christmas cheer before her farewell broadcast.

Thursday, Nov. 2

My Christmas Guide

Cast: Amber Marshall, Ben Mehl

Plot: After losing his eyesight, a college professor (Mehl) adopts a guide dog from a trainer (Marshall). As they all begin to spend time together, his confidence returns and his heart begins to open.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane

Cast: Erica Cerra, Victor Webster

Plot: New to town, Heidi Wicks (Cerra) and her kids discover a Christmas mystery in their historic home. Local handyman and historian David (Webster) helps along the way, finding his own surprising connection.

Thursday, Nov. 16

A World Record Christmas

Cast: Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant, Aias Dalman

Plot: Charlie (Dalman) is an autistic boy determined to set a Guinness World Record by stacking 1,400 Jenga blocks. His mother Marissa (DeLoach) and stepfather Eric (Bryant) encourage him to reach for his dream and they all celebrate when he gets the good news that he’ll get his chance on Christmas Eve. In the spirit of the holiday, they organize a fundraiser giving the townspeople an opportunity to donate and decorate a Jenga block, with the proceeds going to benefit kids with autism. Charlie’s journey to setting the Jenga world record gives them all the chance to learn more not just about themselves, but about what family really means.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

A Season for Family

Cast: Brendan Penny, Stacey Farber, Benjamin Jacobson, Azriel Dalman

Plot: Maddy’s (Farber) adopted son Wesley (Jacobson) has just one Christmas wish — to meet his brother Cody (Dalman), who was adopted into a different family. Cody’s father Paul (Penny) is a widower who is not ready to have this conversation with his son, so he turns down a meeting. However, circumstances bring the two brothers unknowingly together and they become fast friends, while sparks fly between Maddy and Paul.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

Cast: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer

Plot: Facing her first Christmas without her mother and looking to avoid loneliness, Carly (Grimes-Beech) heads to a quaint town to lead the church choir at Christmas. Once there, Carly meets Matthew (Carmack), a man back in town after serving in the army. As she gets to know Matthew, the choir and townspeople, she stumbles across clues that suggest she may have been brought here for a life changing reason. As the mystery unravels one thing is clear, this journey will teach Carly about true love, and that forgiveness is needed to finally heal.

Thursday, Dec. 7

To All a Good Night

Cast: Kimberley Sustad, Mark Ghanimé

Plot: A small-town photographer (Sustad) saves the life of a mysterious man (Ghanimé), who may just be in town to buy her family's parkland — which is also the location of the annual Christmas celebration.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Heaven Down Here

Cast: Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, Phylicia Rashad

Plot: Inspired by Mickey Guyton’s song of the same name, “Heaven Down Here” tells the story of four people from varied backgrounds who find themselves stranded by a snowstorm in a local diner on Christmas Eve. Imami (Brown) is a widowed mother of two who’s having trouble making ends meet and reluctantly agrees to work the Christmas Eve shift, where she clashes with her boss Dan (Harmon), who doesn't exactly embody the Christmas spirit. Felix (Riedinger) is a local pastor desperately trying to secure food for parishioners while his faith is challenged by his alienation by his son. Clara (Lifford) is a hospice nurse with an obstinate patient (Rashad) and whose daughter is moving away, causing her to question her place in this world. Throughout the evening, the four bicker, bond and unwittingly provide each other with the answer to their respective prayers.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Cast: Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Ayres

Plot: A New DaySpring Movie. Successful and fiercely independent, Mary Ann Brubeck (Vandervoort) adopts a baby girl to raise on her own just before Christmas. Due to weather, she and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, Pa., for the holidays. When there is no room at the inn, her only option is to stay with the innkeeper's brother Joe (Ayres), a quintessential bachelor who lives in a house that he treats like a barn. As Mary Ann learns the value of community by spending time with Joe’s family and participating in the local church’s Christmas events, Joe starts getting his act together with new motivation ... and the two begin to see each other in a new light.

Hallmark Movies Now’s Movies & Mistletoe Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 9

A World Record Christmas

Cast: Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant, Aias Dalman

Early access before the Nov. 16 premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

Cast: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer

Early access before the Nov. 30 premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Monday, Nov. 27

Three Wise Men and a Baby (extended cut)

Cast: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

A never-before-seen extended cut exclusive to Hallmark Movies Now.

Plot: Three brothers (Campbell, Hynes, Walker) get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives ... all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Rescuing Christmas (working title)

Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Sam Page

Plot: In a world where Santa (T. Mychael Rambo) is real and wants to drum up some holiday spirit, two of Santa's elves, Chuck (Patrick Thomas O'Brien) and Debbie (Bailey Stender), devise a plan to grant one human on Earth three wishes to kickstart the holidays. Unfortunately, that human is Erin (Cook), who has lost all affection for the season. Even a blind date set up by her sister, with the affable and charming Sam (Page), won't change her mind about Christmas. But when she makes the mistake of wishing Christmas would “just disappear,” Erin wakes up to a world where the holiday never existed! Horrified, she realizes that she's taken away everyone's joy, so she enlists Sam to help her reinvent the festivities from scratch. In the process, Erin learns just how much this holiday and its traditions have meant to everyone around her — and how much Sam has come to mean to her.

Thursday, Dec. 14

An Ice Palace Romance

Cast: Celeste Desjardins, Marcus Rosner

Plot: A journalist (Desjardins) faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story. With the help of the owner (Rosner) and his young daughter, she begins to reevaluate her life's purpose.

Thursday, Dec. 21

A Holiday Spectacular (extended cut)

Cast: Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret, the Radio City Rockettes

Plot: In 1958, Maggie (Mason) is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

More ways to watch the Hallmark Channel without cable:

