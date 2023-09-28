How to watch 'The Golden Bachelor' premiere tonight: Where to stream, contestant info and more

Bachelor Nation, get ready, it's finally time for our first Golden Bachelor's moment in the sun! That's right, the very first season of The Golden Bachelor premieres this week. The newest Bachelor spinoff is a fairly similar concept to its predecessor, with one simple twist: all of the contestants are between 60 and 75 years old. In the inaugural season, 72-year-old widower Gerry Turner is looking for love, and he has 22 eligible women to help him find it. Here's what you need to know about The Golden Bachelor, including how to watch, when to watch, who will be on the very first season of The Golden Bachelor and more.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor without cable:

Stream 'The Golden Bachelor' the next day Hulu (ad-supported) $8 at Hulu

Watch 'The Golden Bachelor' live on ABC Sling Blue $23 at Sling

Watch 'The Golden Bachelor' live on ABC Hulu + Live TV $50 at Hulu

Date: Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu, Sling

Who is The Golden Bachelor 2023?

Gerry Turner formerly worked in the restaurant business, and before stepping into the limelight to become the very first Golden Bachelor, the 72-year-old was enjoying his retirement in Hudson, Ind. Originally from Iowa, Turner was married to his high school sweetheart Toni for 43 years. In 2017, Toni fell ill and died suddenly. The couple shared daughters Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

In Gerry's spare time, ABC shared that its newest star is "often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts."

What time is The Golden Bachelor premiere tonight?

The Golden Bachelor premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will drop every Thursday and stream the following day on Hulu.

Where to watch The Golden Bachelor live

Can you watch The Golden Bachelor online? Do you need ABC to watch The Golden Bachelor live? Where is The Golden Bachelor streaming? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. While the decades-old franchise may have been on the air long before people started cutting their cable cords, there are plenty of ways to watch the newest Bachelor spinoff in 2023.

To watch new episodes of The Golden Bachelor live on Thursday nights, you’ll need access to ABC. You can tune into ABC with the help of a digital antenna (in select areas), or with a live TV streaming subscription such as Hulu’s live TV tier. If you don't mind waiting an extra day, you can stream new episodes of The Golden Bachelor the morning after they air with Hulu's most basic, ad-supported tier — just stay away from spoilers!

Watch local ABC, Fox, CBS and NBC Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna $29 at Amazon

Watch 'The Golden Bachelor' live on ABC Sling Blue $23 at Sling

Stream 'The Golden Bachelor' the next day Hulu (ad-supported) $8 at Hulu

Gerry Turner's Golden Bachelor contestants:

Here are the 22 women vying to spend the Golden Bachelor's sunset years with him:

Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.

April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.

Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.

Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach, Fla.

Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.

Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.

Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.

Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas

Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.

Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.

Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles

Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.

Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City

Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.

Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.

Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.

Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.

Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.

Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.

Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles

Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.

How many Bachelor couples are still together?

Unfortunately, despite the show’s sole purpose being for contestants to find love, not many Bachelor Nation couples have managed to make it long term. The ones that are still together definitely live in infamy for Bachelor Nation.

As of 2022, only nine couples who met during The Bachelor or Bachelorette process were still together.

Bachelorette couples that are still together:

Trista and Ryan Sutter (Season 1)

Desiree and Chris Siegfried (Season 9)

JoJo and Jordan Rodgers (Season 12)

Rachel and Bryan Abasolo (Season 13)

Bachelor couples that are still together:

Jason and Molly Mesnick (Season 13)

Sean and Catherine Lowe (Season 17)

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk (Season 22)

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell (Season 25)

More ways to watch ABC:

Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and more Sling Blue $23 at Sling

Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and more DirecTV Choice $65 at DirecTV

Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and more Fubo TV $75 at Fubo

Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and more YouTube TV $73 at YouTube