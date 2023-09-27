How to watch 'The Amazing Race' Season 35: premiere date, new cast info, trailer and more

"The Amazing Race" is about to begin, are you ready? (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos (from left): Sonja Flemming/CBS, Nicolas Axelrod/CBS)

The Amazing Race is back for a brand new season with a brand new timeslot and impressive 90-minute episodes. The Emmy-winning competition series sends two-person teams chasing down clever clues and wild challenges all across the world, and this season, all 13 pairs are starting their Amazing Race with a tightrope walk at the Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles. From there, the race heads to Asia, returning to commercial travel post-pandemic. Season 35 will also bring back two big Amazing Race twists: The Express Pass and the U-Turn — both of which are sure to throw a wrench in competitors' grand global plans at some point.

Ready to watch the race? Here’s what you need to know about The Amazing Race Season 35, including team info, how to watch and more.

When does the new season of The Amazing Race start?

The new season of Amazing Race premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Where to watch The Amazing Race?

New episodes of The Amazing Race will air weekly every Wednesday on CBS, and will also stream the next day on Paramount+. If you want to watch the show live but don’t have CBS, the Paramount+ with Showtime tier includes live CBS.

How to watch The Amazing Race:

The Amazing Race Season 35 trailer:

What does the winner of The Amazing Race get?

Much like the winner of Survivor, the team that wins The Amazing Race gets the honor of winning — plus a $1 million prize.

The Amazing Race Season 35 cast

Alexandra Lichtor and Sheridan Lichtor – siblings from Chicago

Ashlie Martin and Todd Martin – married from Chino, Calif.

Elizabeth Rivera and Iliana Rivera – mother and daughter from Tampa, Fla.

Greg Franklin and John Franklin – brothers from New York and Mountain View, Calif.

Jocelyn Chao and Victory Limary – married from Albuquerque, N.M.

Joe Moskowitz and Ian Todd – engaged from New York

Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith – best friends from Kuna, Idaho, and Meridian, Idaho

Liam Hykel and Yeremi Hykel – brothers from Cheyenne, Wyo., and San Marcos, Texas

Malaina Hatcher and Andrea Simpson – best friends from Philadelphia

Morgan Franklin and Lena Franklin – sisters from Brooklyn, N.Y., and Los Angeles

Rob McArthur and Corey McArthur – father and son from Riverside, Calif., and New York

Steve Cargile and Anna Leigh Wilson – father and daughter from Petty, Texas, and Royse City, Texas