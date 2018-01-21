Watch: Tom Brady Tells Cameraman to Get the 'F--- Out the Way!'

As you may have heard, Tom Brady is dealing with a hand injury in the Patriots' matchup with the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game. So it's quite understandable if he's being extra cautious to not pick up another knock.

When Brady was jogging onto the field during pregame, he thought a cameraman was somewhere he shouldn't be. He let him know what he should do next:

Tom Brady came out with a black wrap on his hand and told the cameraman "F*ck out the way" pic.twitter.com/sUjeQddkWu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2018

His cameraman fear is not completely unfounded. Before Ohio State's game against Michigan last season, Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett was injured when an out-of-place cameraman knocked into his knee during warmups. Brady made sure he wouldn't suffer a similar fate.