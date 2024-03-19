How to Watch TNT Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Watch TNT without cable using select live TV streaming services including DirecTV Stream, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV.

TNT is one of several channels that’s hard to go without if you’ve cut the cord on cable. From F1 racing to baseball to basketball, it’s a must-have if you’re looking to keep up with major sports — especially right now with March Madness games being shown on the channel.

But, if you’re over cable and still want to watch TNT programming, don’t worry: there are still a few ways to watch TNT without cable, including comprehensive live TV streaming services and budget-friendly options too.

How to Watch TNT Without Cable

Below are four of the best ways to watch TNT without cable, including options at different price points and one with a free trial.

Stream TNT with DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream carries TNT in all of its packages, including its most affordable plan, the Entertainment package. This live TV streaming plan starts with a five-day free trial (you can cancel within that window and avoid paying anything) and costs $79.99 a month after that. Besides TNT, DirecTV Stream Entertainment carries a total of more than 75 channels including ESPN, CBS, and CNN.

Stream TNT with Sling

A more affordable live TV streaming service with TNT is Sling. You can get the Turner channel in any of Sling’s plans; the cheapest is the Orange or Blue plan which both start at $40 a month. Even better: Sling is offering a 50% discount on your first month, meaning you’ll only need to pay $20 for a month of service (there’s no free trial, unfortunately).

Stream TNT with Hulu + Live TV

Another way to watch TNT livestreams without cable is Hulu + Live TV. The live TV streaming service is really more of a comprehensive streaming bundle, delivering more than 90 live TV channels and free subscriptions to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (on-demand). All of this costs $76.99 a month.

Max (formerly HBO Max) recently announced that subscribers can stream dozens of TNT sports broadcasts with its B/R Sports add-on. You won’t be able to watch live TNT anytime, like you can with the above options, but you’ll be able to catch hundreds of sports games including hockey, NBA, and every March Madness game shown on TNT. Best of all, the B/R Sports add-on is free right now through the end of March, and only costs $9.99 a month after that (on top of an existing Max subscription, which starts at $9.99 a month).

Can You Watch TNT for Free?

If you’re only looking to watch TNT for a limited time (say, for one big sports game), you can take advantage of the five-day free trial from DirecTV Stream to watch TNT for free without cable. You will need to enter a payment method to sign up for the free trial, but you won’t be charged anything as long as you cancel before the five days are up.

TNT Schedule, March Madness Basketball

TNT has a full channel schedule on its website here.

The channel’s biggest draw right now is of course March Madness, which runs from Tuesday, March 19 to Monday, April 8. Broadcasts are split between TNT and a few other channels, so check out our full guide on how to watch 2024 March Madness basketball for more information.

