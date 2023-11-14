David Fincher finally finds Netflix success: How to watch ‘The Killer’

David Fincher’s first Netflix film may have semi-flopped on the streamer — the black-and-white biopic Mank only spent one day in Netflix’s top 10 title list, in the very last slot — but this time around, he has an undeniable hit on his hands with the new hitman thriller The Killer. Fincher’s first psychological thriller in nearly a decade landed on Netflix this weekend, and shot straight to the #1 spot. Based on a French graphic novel of the same name, Fincher’s new neo-noir film stars Michael Fassbender as a methodical, unfeeling assassin who, after making a mistake on the job, has to work against the very people he once worked for. Ready to see what all the buzz is about? Here’s what you need to know about David Fincher’s The Killer.

The Killer trailer:

The Killer cast:

The Killer stars Michael Fassbender, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlott and Tilda Swinton.

When does The Killer come out?

The Killer had a limited theatrical release on Oct. 27, 2023, and now, the movie has hit Netflix.

Where to stream The Killer

The Killer is available to stream on Netflix.

Is The Killer based on a book?

The Killer is adapted from writer Alexis “Matz” Nolent and artist Luc Jacamon’s 1998 graphic novel of the same name.

The Killer reviews

The Killer is currently sitting in the #1 spot on Netflix’s top 10, and has an 86% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What other movies has David Fincher done?

While Fincher’s first film for Netflix, Mank, did not find massive success (although it did eventually find itself a few Oscar nominations), the filmmaker is responsible for so many great movies, including Gone Girl, The Social Network, Fight Club and more.

