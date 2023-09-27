How to watch 'Survivor' Season 45: premiere date, new cast info, trailer and more

Ready to head back out into the wild with all new castaways? (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Robert Voets/CBS)

There are popular reality TV shows... and then there’s Survivor. With 44 seasons, 67 Emmy nominations and seven wins under its belt, there’s no denying the survival-of-the-fittest style series is a smash hit. Now, it’s nearly time for Season 45. The new season of Survivor drops on CBS next week with whopping 90-minute-long episodes — to fill the gaps in the fall network schedule due to the WGA and SAG strikes, no doubt.

This season will continue to “define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky advantages, game-changing twists and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits,” CBS said in a news release.

Ready to watch 18 castaways find their tribes in Fiji? Here’s everything you need to know about Survivor Season 45.

When does the new season of Survivor start?

Survivor Season 45 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Survivor?

New episodes of Survivor will air weekly every Wednesday on CBS, and will also stream the next day on Paramount+. If you want to watch Survivor live but don’t have CBS, the Paramount+ with Showtime tier includes live CBS.

How to watch Survivor:

(Paramount) Stream 'Survivor' Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. Paramount+ offers a host of live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch the Survivor premiere on CBS and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. Plus, right now, you can half-off an annual Paramount+ plan, which means Paramount+ with live CBS and Showtime for just $5 per month. $6 at Paramount+

Survivor Season 45 trailer:

Survivor Season 45 cast

Survivor host Jeff Probst returns for the show’s 45th season with a cast of competitors that includes a truck driver, a therapist and a bartender. Here's the full list of Survivor Season 45 castaways:

Julie Alley, 49, an estate attorney from Brentwood, Tenn.

Nicholas "Sifu" Alsup, 30, a gym owner from O'Fallon, Ill.

Drew Basile, 23, a grad student from Birmingham, Mich.

Sabiyah Broderick, 28, a truck driver from Locus Grove, Ga.

Austin Li Coon, 26, a grad student from San Jose, Calif.

Brandon Donlon, 26, a content producer from Sicklerville, N.J.

Sean Edwards, 35, a school principal from Lawrence, N.J.

Emily Flippen, 28, an investment analyst from McKinney, Texas

Kaleb Gebrewold, 29, a software salesman from Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

Janani Krishnan-Jha, 24, a singer from San Francisco, Calif.

Brandon "Brando" Meyer, 23, a software developer from Oak Park, Calif.

Kendra McQuarrie, 31, a bartender from Haverhill, Mass.

Kellie Nalbandian, 30, a critical care nurse from Weston, Conn.

Jake O'Kane, 26, an attorney from Hanson, Mass.

Bruce Perreault, 47, an insurance agent from West Warwick, R.I.

Hannah Rose, 33, a therapist from Woodbridge, Conn.

Katurah Topps, 35, a civil rights attorney from St. Louis, Mo.

Dee Valladares, 26, an entrepreneur from Havana, Cuba

What does the winner of Survivor get?

The winner of Survivor gets the title of "Sole Survivor" and wins a $1 million prize.