How To Watch Today’s Film Independent Spirit Awards

The 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards are set to take place Sunday, February 25 on the beach in Santa Monica, celebrating the year’s best in independent film and television.

The ceremony, hosted by Saturday Night Live alumnus Aidy Bryant, begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and will stream live on the YouTube pages of IMDb and Film Independent, and on Film Independent’s X (formerly Twitter) channel.

Joining Bryant to help hand out trophies Sunday include announced presenters Joel Kim Booster, Adam Brody, Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Quinta Brunson, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Hannah Einbinder, Jim Gaffigan, Ronald Gladden, Stephanie Hsu, Anna Kendrick, Jude Law, Greta Lee, Zoe Lister-Jones, Trace Lysette, James Marsden, Thomasin McKenzie, Natalie Morales, Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, Emma Roberts, Andrew Scott, Milo Ventimiglia, Jessica Williams and Jimmy O. Yang.

They will be joined by Honorary Chair and Spirit nominee Lily Gladstone at the ceremony; she is fresh off her win on Saturday night at the SAG Awards, making her the Oscar frontrunner in the category.

The Nominees

The Spirit Awards’ film nominees are led coming into today by A24’s Past Lives, Netflix’s May December and Amazon MGM Studio’s American Fiction, each with five noms. The three are up for the marquee Best Feature award alongside Searchlight’s All of Us Strangers, Sony Pictures Classics’ We Grown Now and Mubi’s Passages.

Last year, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Feature among its seven wins overall at the Spirits on its march to dominating the Oscars.

In the TV categories, the Best New Scripted Series race, won last year by The Bear, this year features Beef, Dreaming Whilst Black, I’m a Virgo, Jury Duty and Slip.

The gender-neutral acting races to watch include the likes of Jessica Chastain, Greta Lee, Lysette, Natalie Portman, Judy Reyes, Franz Rogowski, Scott, Teyana Taylor, Jeffrey Wright and Teo Yoo for lead film and Emma Corrin, Dominique Fishback, Betty Gilpin, Jharrel Jerome, Lister-Jones, Bel Powley, Bella Ramsey, Ramón Rodríguez, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun for lead TV.



