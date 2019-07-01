Watch Spider-Man stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland, and Zendaya surprise kids at children's hospital

Say it all together now… awww!

In perhaps the sweetest thing you’ll see on the internet today, the stars of Spider-Man: Far From Home — Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland, and Zendaya — surprised the young patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and (luckily) the visit was caught on camera.

In a video shared by the hospital, which can be viewed above, the trio brought high fives, autographs, back flips, selfies, and more — all while in costume. In a particularly adorable moment, one of the kids tells Holland how much he loves Spider-Man.

The children were also treated to a screening and Q&A of the new film, which follows Spidey (Holland) and friends as they head to Europe for a school trip gone wrong, where they encounter new foes and meet the enigmatic Mysterio (Gyllenhaal). Marisa Tomei, Samuel L. Jackson, Jon Favreau, Cobie Smulders, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, and more also star in the film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 2.

