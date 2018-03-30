Watch Will Smith Go on an Awkward Date With a Robot Who’s Not Having It (Video)

Watch your back, Jada Pinkett Smith: Your husband is taking robots out on dates now. On Thursday, Will Smith published a new video to his YouTube channel in which he and A.I. creation Sophia the Robot don’t exactly hit it off romantically.

The Fresh Prince tries to break the ice with a joke, something Sophia calls “an irrational human behavior.” The Hanson Robotics creation didn’t dig the punchline, nor is she into Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s old hits.

“I heard your songs — not for me,” Sophia said.

She then took a shot at Smith’s 2004 movie “I, Robot.”

Also Read:Jimmy Fallon, Will Smith Perform the 'History of TV Theme Songs' - Yes, Including 'Fresh Prince' (Video)

Badly misreading the vibe, Smith goes in for a kiss anyway. He’s shut down and placed in the friend zone, which is an actual rigid list in Sophia’s hard drive.

“Yeah, read that wrong,” the “Bright” star admits.

Clearly, no one here is “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” tonight.

Watch the video above.

Related stories from TheWrap:

Ultra Music Festival 2018: Will Smith Gives Surprise Performance at Miami Rave (Photos)

Will Smith Parodies Jaden's 'Icon' Video, Proving He's Just As Dorky As Your Dad

Will Smith Can't Even Watch Himself on 'Fresh Prince' at This Point: 'It's Terrible'