Watch Shawn Mendes Cover Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark' for New Tommy Hilfiger Campaign

Shawn Mendes wasn't "Born in the U.S.A.," but his latest performance might convince you otherwise.

In a promotional video for the new Tommy Hilfiger "Classics Reborn" fashion campaign, the 23-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter performed an energetic cover of Bruce Springsteen's 1984 hit "Dancing in the Dark."

Donning the brand's underwear and iconic short sleeve polo shirts throughout the video, Mendes belts out the Born in the U.S.A. album track while shredding on acoustic guitar. At one point in the clip, he's seen wearing a white top and blue jeans with a red, white, and blue bandana hanging out of his back pocket in a reference to Springsteen's signature album cover photo.

"I get up in the evenin' / And I ain't got nothin' to say / I come home in the mornin' / I go to bed feelin' the same way / I ain't nothin' but tired / Man, I'm just tired and bored with myself / Hey there, baby, I could use just a little help," sings Mendes in the commercial, which also finds the "When You're Gone" performer running shirtless through a field.

"You can't start a fire / You can't start a fire without a spark / This gun's for hire / Even if we're just dancin' in the dark."

Last week, Tommy Hilfiger introduced its "Classics Reborn" Summer 2022 global campaign, photographed by Craig McDean, and tapped Mendes to model the 1985 Program collection.

Posing in a barren field, he donned classic, sexy Americana looks including half-buttoned tee shirts and low-rise jeans revealing the waistband of his Tommy Hilfiger underwear. In one photo, he even revealed his toned abs as he was photographed dressing.

The campaign, which launched May 16, is the first initiative a part of Mendes and the brand's "Play it Forward" sustainable partnership.

"I've always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I'm excited to share our journey together with my fans," Mendes, 23, said in a press release. "Everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future and I'm inspired to see what we can achieve."

We can also expect more looks from the "Mercy" singer throughout the collaboration. For his upcoming Wonder: The World Tour, Mendes will wear sustainable, custom-made Tommy Hilfiger pieces while the brand plans to donate $1 million to "offset the environmental impact of the tour."

The two will also co-design a Spring 2023 capsule collection, which will consist of "reimagine[d] timeless style" and "recycled and new material innovations".

"Shawn's not only a multitalented musician — he also represents a new generation of Future Makers who understand the need for action," Tommy Hilfiger stated in a press release. "By joining forces with Shawn to learn, share and innovate, we can build upon what we've already achieved and take our sustainability journey to the next level."

Mendes added: "I look forward to learning from each other, exploring how creative reimagination can have a positive effect on the fashion industry, and sharing what living more sustainably means to me."