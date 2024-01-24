Watch Seventeen Debut New Song ‘The Meaning of Meeting’ in Macao

Seventeen on stage in Tokyo, Japan. - Credit: Courtesy of HYBE

Seventeen showcased a new single, “The Meaning of Meeting,” during a concert Macao’s Olympic Sports Center Stadium earlier this week. The K-Pop group shared a video of the song featuring footage from the two-night run.

The song, a stand-alone digital single released primarily in China, sees the musicians singing in Mandarin. Previously, Seventeen have shared Chinese versions of their singles and band members The8 and Jun have dropped solo tracks in their native tongue, but this marks the first time Seventeen has released an original song only in Mandarin.

Seventeen dropped their studio album Seventeenth Heaven in October and released a mini album FML in April. The group also shared the 27-track project Always Yours, which featured songs like “24H,” “Fallin Flower,” and “Dream.” (During the same month, Rolling Stone and Seventeen collaborated on a special edition zine.)

In November, band member Dino unveiled a new mixtape, Wait, along with a high-energy music video, marking the K-pop star’s solo debut. Other singers in the 13-member boy band have released solo projects, including Hoshi, Woozi, and Vernon.

Seventeen began their “Follow” tour last summer and will have additional stops in Asia through 2024. They shared their Dec. 16 concert in Fukuoka, Japan, with a global audience through the movie event Seventeen Tour “Follow” to Japan: Live Viewings.

Last year, Seventeen released their debut English-language song, “Darl+ing.” Speaking with Rolling Stone about the track, leader S.Coups said, “In every language we sing in, we try to show Seventeen as we are. And I know that people whose native language is not Korean have to work hard to understand our message. So when we record we want to try as hard as they do when they listen to our music so we can share that together.”

