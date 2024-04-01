How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 16 Online (And Where to Catch Up on Past Seasons)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch Drag Race Season 16 is to get a free trial Philo, and use that to stream the show on MTV.

Start your engines! We’re already twelve episodes into RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16.

The latest season of the hit show started with 14 queens, all looking to nab the grand prize of $200,000 and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. So far, nine queens have been eliminated by judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Ts Madison, and, of course, RuPaul. Besides the contestants and the judges, viewers are getting treated to some huge celebrity appearances like Becky G, Charlize Theron, Icona Pop, Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, Ronan Farrow, and Adam Shankman.

This season of the hit show is also the second to air on MTV instead of VH1. And, unlike most of today’s new shows that air on streaming platforms, the only way to watch new episodes of Drag Race right when they air is through live TV. Here’s a full guide on how to watch new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race if you don’t have cable, plus a few ways to catch up on old seasons.

Also, be sure to check out RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars which recently aired its eighth season on Paramount+.

How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 Online Without Cable

The only place to watch new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race right when they air is on MTV. If you don’t have cable or satellite, you’ll need to get a live TV streaming service to watch the show online. Below are a few of the best live TV streaming services that get you access to MTV — all of which let you log into MTV.com to stream Drag Race Season 16 online.

1. Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 on Philo

The best way to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 online is through Philo. The streaming service brings 60+ live TV channels, including MTV for RuPaul’s Drag Race. Log into your Philo account on MTV.com to stream every episode of Drag Race Season 16.

It’s also one of the most affordable live TV streaming services around at just $25 a month, and your subscription starts with a seven-day free trial.

2. Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 on DirecTV Stream

Another great live TV streaming service with a ton of channels is DirecTV Stream. MTV is included, letting you watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 online, and you get up to 140 channels total. the service’s most affordable package costs $79.99 a month after a five-day free trial.

3. Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 on fuboTV

With up to 230 channels available (including MTV), fuboTV gets you a ton of content. Packages start at $79.99 a month, but you get a one-day free trial before you pay. Besides MTV to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race, fuboTV carries local channels and national channels for everyone in the house.

How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 for Free

Want to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 online for free? You’re in luck. Because all of the above streaming services offer free trials, you can use all of them to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race for free for a total of 15 days Head here to sign up for Philo’s free trial, here for fuboTV’s, and here for DirecTV Stream’s.

When Does RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 Start? Date, Time

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 premiered on Jan. 5, and new episodes will continue to air every Friday at 8 p.m. until the season’s finale.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Seasons 1-14 Online

If you’ve been looking to catch up on past seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, you’ll know that it’s no easy task to figure out where to watch the whole show, as no one streaming service offers the whole series. Here’s a full guide on how to watch every season of RuPaul’s Drag Race online between new episodes of Season 16:

Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Seasons 1-15 on Paramount+

All seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, except the newest one, are available to Paramount+ subscribers right now. A subscription to Paramount+ is also very affordable at $5.99 a month, and you get to start with a seven-day free trial.

Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Seasons 8-10 on Hulu

If you’re a Hulu subscriber, you can stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Seasons 8-10 online. Hulu costs $7.99 a month for an ad-supported plan or $17.99 for an ad-free plan, but both options start with a very generous 30-day free trial that you can use to binge RuPaul’s Drag Race for free.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 1-15 on Amazon Prime Video

You can also watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Seasons 1-15 on Amazon Prime Video, but it’s not free for subscribers. Instead, you’ll have to purchase individual episodes for $2.99 each, or buy the whole season for $24.99.

(SPOILERS AHEAD!) RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 Updates

In the most recent episode of Drag Race Season 16, the queens were tasked with designing and presenting themed bathrooms in an HGTV spoof. When Morphine Love Dion was teamed up with Q, Morphine predicted ending up at the bottom of the pile for the challenge. And she was right. However, after Morphine did a lip-sync to “Body” by Megan Thee Stallion with Dawn, it was the latter who went home.

