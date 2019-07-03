Watch Rihanna's Emotional Reunion With High School Gym Teacher

Rihanna was brought to tears recently, after reuniting with her high school gym teacher Roddy Estwick.

The emotional encounter took place Monday at the Cricket World Cup in England. Estwick was there fulfilling his assistant coach duties for the West Indies team, who unfortunately lost to Sri Lanka (338/6) by 23 runs. But despite the defeat, Rihanna remained in good spirits.

"I love this man," she told Barbados Today about her former teacher. "I came here to see the match and was cheering West Indies to a victory. They played great but we just didn’t make it. But I also wanted to see Mr. Estwick. He made a lasting impact on my life and he really offered great advice to me and many others when we were at school at Combermere. I just wanted to let everyone know what he meant to me in my development and what he did for us back at school in Barbados."

Rihanna also shared the moment on her Instagram page, posting a story of her and Estwick with the caption: "My mentor, my champ, my MVP, my school teacher, my first Jay Brown (co-founder and CEO of Roc Nation). You made my day!"

Though fans have been waiting on new Rihanna music for a minute, the 31-year-old has remained busy with her fashion business. Back in May, RiRi unveiled her Fenty label under the LVMH banner. The move marked the first time a woman has ever created an original label for the conglomerate, and the first time a woman of color has helmed a LVMH maison.